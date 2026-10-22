Eagles Eyeing Former Giants No. 7 Overall Pick

The Philadelphia Eagles might part with a few different veterans at this year’s NFL trade deadline. But Wednesday, the Eagles were looking to add to their roster.

One potential addition under consideration is a rival’s formerly highly regarded offensive lineman.

According to the NFL’s transaction wire, the Eagles held a tryout for former New York Giants lineman Evan Neal. In 2022, the Giants selected Neal at No. 7 overall.

Neal started 27 contests for the Giants from 2022-24. His last NFL regular season appearance came during Week 17 of the 2024 campaign.

Since then, Neal has transitioned from offensive tackle to guard. He was a healthy scratch for 10 games in 2025 and then ended the season on injured reserve with a hamstring issue.

At the roster deadline in August, the Giants released Neal. The former No. 7 overall pick joined the Las Vegas Raiders practice squad. Las Vegas released the lineman on October 19.

In addition to Neal, the Eagles also held a tryout for linebacker Tyus Bowser on Wednesday. The Baltimore Ravens selected Boswer in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Former Giants Lineman Evan Neal Tries out for Eagles

Getty Former New York Giants No. 7 overall pick Evan Neal had a tryout with the Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday.

The Eagles offensive line has been a mess this season. Within the first month of the season opener, the team lost three starters along the line in three different ways — injury, trade and retirement.

Neal doesn’t have a lot of versatility at this point. He’s probably only capable of playing guard. But the veteran could provide depth along the interior with Landon Dickerson still sidelined.

Interestingly, during the 2022 NFL Draft process, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein compared Neal to Eagles starting left tackle Jordan Mailata. With their similar styles, perhaps Mailata can mentor Neal in Philadelphia if he joins the organization.

Zierlein didn’t argue Neal had the highest ceiling, but the analyst appeared to consider the tackle prospect becoming a “good NFL starter” his floor. Neal fell short of that projection in part because of injuries. Neal missed 21 games during his first three campaigns.

Philadelphia Also Hosts LB Tyus Bowser for Tryout

Getty The Philadelphia Eagles hosted linebacker Tyus Bowser for a tryout on Wednesday.

In addition to Neal, the Eagles also took a look at an edge rusher Wednesday.

Boswer is trying to work his way back to a game day roster in the league as well. Like Neal, the linebacker’s last regular season appearance was in late 2024. Boswer hasn’t even been on a roster since free agency began in 2025.

Over his near decade in the league, Bowser has played in 98 contests, 89 of which were with the Ravens. He also played for the Miami Dolphins and Seattle Seahawks during 2024.

Bowser’s best statistical season was in 2021 when he had 59 combined tackles, including eight for loss and 15 quarterback hits. He also had seven sacks, four pass defenses and two forced fumbles while starting all 17 games.

Bowser has started 28 contests during his NFL career, 23 of which came with the Ravens. He has 19.5 sacks, 22 tackles for loss, 16 pass defenses, four interceptions and four forced fumbles in his career.