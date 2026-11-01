Eagles Make Final Decision on Potential Saquon Barkley Trade Before the Deadline

Over the next two weeks, the Philadelphia Eagles face tough decisions about their roster’s future.

With the team multiple games under .500, the Eagles have been named clear-cut candidates to trade players for draft picks. Some big names have included Riq Woolen, Dallas Goedert, Moro Ojomo, and Saquon Barkley.

Reports already say the Eagles aren’t interested in trading Ojomo away. The big name everyone is monitoring, though, is Barkley, and it appears the team has made their final decision on him.

Philadelphia Eagles Decided on Saquon Barkley’s Future

NFL insiders Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport reported that the Eagles are making final decisions on certain players at the trade deadline. Philly has made it clear, though, that Barkley will not be a part of those discussions.

“Saquon Barkley will not be traded before next week’s trade deadline, sources told NFL Network, putting an end to speculation that the star running back could be on the move with the Philadelphia Eagles trending toward being out of contention. Barkley, 29, has two years and just over $35 million remaining on his contract with the Eagles, who have had trade talks involving some of their players as general manager Howie Roseman surveys the market to see if he can acquire future draft-pick compensation. Still, Roseman and the Eagles believe they still have plenty of talent on the roster to compete in 2027 and beyond. That’s why, according to sources, they’ve made it clear to teams they’re not considering trading Barkley.”

Barkley has missed two games this season with a hamstring injury and has suffered a stinger and back injuries throughout the year. He has produced 43 carries for 244 yards and 1 touchdown. Barkley also caught 6 passes for 17 yards.

Saquon Barkley is Staying Put in Philly, But Eagles Have Other Trade Options

The Eagles have made their stance clear and will keep Barkley in their long-term plans. This gives them more time to figure out who they want to replace him. They won’t decide that right now, as they focus on Barkley’s health and maintaining it.

Roseman still has some options, though, for what he wants to do at the trade deadline. While it isn’t known who he might trade away, Garafolo and Rapoport believe he could still add talent.

“There’s also still a chance the Eagles could acquire a player in a trade if the price is right and Roseman sees the player as part of Philadelphia’s long-term plans.”

Typically, the Eagles are active at the trade deadline, so they will try to find a deal that works best for them for 2027 and beyond. Roseman knows how to find a good deal, so watch for the Eagles not to hold back.