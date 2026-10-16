Eagles Make Final Decision on RB Saquon Barkley for Panthers Game

The Philadelphia Eagles will be without NFL All-Pro running back Saquon Barkley for a second consecutive game in Week 6 against the Carolina Panthers — part of a litany of missing Eagles as the team tries to crack a 3-game losing streak.

“Eagles ruled out RB Saquon Barkley for Sunday’s game against the Panthers,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Friday.

“The Eagles have ruled out RB Saquon Barkley for Sunday against the Panthers,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo wrote on his official X account on Friday. “He’ll miss a second straight game with a hamstring strain. With Will Shipley on IR, Dameon Pierce and Carson Steele are the lone healthy backs on the active roster, with Jaydon Blue and Ian Wheeler on the practice squad.”

“DeVonta Smith, Dontayvion Wicks, Jonathan Greenard are all playing this weekend,” The Athletic’s Zach Berman wrote on his official X account. “Saquon Barkley is out.”

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Barkley Started Eagles’ Tenure On Fire

Barkley was brilliant in his first season with the Eagles in 2024, becoming just the ninth player in NFL history to rush for 2,000 yards in a single season – and he did it while sitting out the meaningless regular-season finale against the New York Giants.

He wasn’t done there. Barkley was also named NFL Offensive Player of the Year and helped lead the Eagles to their second Super Bowl win in franchise history.

The Eagles rewarded Barkley by making him the highest-paid running back in NFL history with a 2-year, $41.2 million contract extension — making him the first running back to crack $20 million in average annual salary.

Another Miserable Season for Saquon Barkley

It’s been all downhill for Barkley since that magical run in 2024.

Barkley’s numbers were cut almost completely in half in 2025 as he rushed for just 1,140 yards and the Eagles were bounced in the NFC Wild Card Round.

The 2026 season has been more of the same — he had just 182 rushing yards and no touchdowns in the first four games he played in and had to leave two of those games with injuries.