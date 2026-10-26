Packers Place Ex-Eagles Starter & Super Bowl Champion on Roster

There’s already been one career resurrection for Mekhi Becton — another could be on the way for the former Philadelphia Eagles starting guard and Super Bowl champion.

“Packers signed Mekhi Becton to the active roster,” The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman wrote on his official X account on Monday. “Jacob Monk to IR.”

“Packers announce they have signed Mekhi Becton to the active roster and placed Jacob Monk on injured reserve,” Cheesehead TV’s Aaron Nagler wrote on X.

Becton played for the Eagles for one season, spending 2024 as a starting guard on the team that won Super Bowl LIX — a year in which running back Saquon Barkley ran for over 2,000 yards and was named NFL Offensive Player of the Year.

He played for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2025 and signed with the Packers on September 28.

Mekhi Becton Flamed Out With Chargers in 2025

Becton signed a 2-year, $20 million contract from the Los Angeles Chargers before the 2025 season after playing on a 1-year, $2.75 million contract with the Eagles in 2024.

After 1 season, the Chargers released Becton to clear $9.7 million in salary cap space.

Becton ‘Signed With the Wrong Team’ in 2025

Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski to put Becton, the No. 11 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the New York Jets, on his list of players who “signed with the wrong team” before the 2025 season.

“Obviously, money came into play here, because Philadelphia doesn’t have nearly the amount of salary-cap flexibility as the Chargers do,” Sobleski wrote. “Yet the Eagles still had enough to retain Becton depending on how the deal was structured. The Chargers also place a heavy emphasis on trench warfare and consistently winning at the point of attack, which should help Becton. But his decision couldn’t have been easy leaving the reigning Super Bowl champs, the game’s best O-line coach and a truly elite unit.”