Howie Roseman Delivered Blunt Explanation on Eagles’ Cam Jurgens Trade

The Philadelphia Eagles certainly turned heads across the NFL by trading center Cam Jurgens to the Baltimore Ravens.

Philly traded Jurgens and a 2027 seventh-round pick to Baltimore. The Ravens gave the Eagles a 2027 fifth-round pick and a 2028 second-round pick.

It was quite a surprise that the Eagles would ship a two-time Pro Bowler out despite his 2026 season struggles. Many want to know what went into the decision to make the trade. Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is the only one who can answer that question.

Howie Roseman Talks Philadelphia Eagles Trading Cam Jurgens

Getty PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 11: Cam Jurgens #51 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on before the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field on January 11, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Roseman shared some comments with the media regarding the decision to trade Jurgens. The Athletic’s Zach Berman shared what Roseman said about the move.

“We weren’t looking to move Cam. Obviously, the Ravens have been looking for a center… Kind of told them wasn’t anything we were looking to do. Over the last 24 hours, it got to the point where we felt like it could be a win-win for them. Obviously, getting a player who’s been a two-time Pro Bowl center and obviously for us, being able to get the picks we’re able to get, and use that money also to sign players. Had a chance to watch Drew here play center is doing a nice job. Have a young player there.” “…I think for us, when you talk about the two and the five, moving from the seventh to the fifth. We’ve had success in the fifth round, plus the money, plus you Drew playing, we felt like we were getting four players for one, and just felt like for us, you know, with all these guys that we got coming up, a lot on the defensive side of the ball that we want to re-sign and want to extend, felt like that that was a good situation.”

Jurgens was a two-time Pro Bowler for the Eagles over the last two seasons. This season, he played left guard in his last three games and struggled mightily.

Eagles Move on From Cam Jurgens With Younger Offensive Line

Getty TAMPA, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 25: Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is seen on the field prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on September 25, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The Eagles now have a younger, more inexperienced offensive line they are rolling with for the rest of the 2026 season. The team has used three different starters from Week 1 to Week 5.

Landon Dickerson is still on IR, Lane Johnson retired, and Jurgens is with the Ravens. Willie Lampkin, Drew Kendall, and rookie Markel Bell are replacing them.

This feels like the first step in a full rebuild for the Eagles. It starts with the offensive line and rolls from there to the rest of the roster.

Roseman will make more moves in the coming weeks. Jurgens will not be the last move this Eagles team makes.