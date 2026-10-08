Howie Roseman Made Eagles’ 2026 Goal Crystal Clear After Cam Jurgens Trade

Many people were confused by the Philadelphia Eagles‘ decision to trade away center Cam Jurgens to the Baltimore Ravens.

The Eagles acquired the 2027 fifth-round pick and a 2028 second-round pick from the Ravens. Baltimore got Jurgens and a 2027 seventh-round pick in the deal.

No one on their radar, including Eagles general manager Howie Roseman, anticipated this trade, but the opportunity presented itself. Many believe this is a clear sign that Philly is punting the season away and focusing on the future. Roseman addressed those concerns.

Howie Roseman on Philadelphia Eagles’ Goal for 2026

Roseman spoke to the media after the Jurgens trade news came out. He made it clear that the team is focused and ready to win this year.

“Nothing has changed in terms of our goals,” Roseman said via The Athletic’s Zach Berman. “We’re trying to win this year. I think, from my perspective, just looking at what is the ultimate goal, which is to win the last game of the year, and then to have a run like we’ve had, obviously since Coach has been here, we’ve made the playoffs five times, been in two Super Bowls. You want to have an extended run, and so my job is to look at how we can have sustained success for a long period of time, and you don’t get many opportunities to get second-round picks in trades and get flexibility. And just looking at our team, obviously a lot of guys on long-term deals and kind of being able to create some flexibility is a good situation for us, whether it’s financially and also with picks.”

The Eagles are currently 2-2 and on a two-game losing streak after their Week 4 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. This is the second big news to come out of Philly after Lane Johnson announced his retirement from the NFL.

Eagles Still Focused on Winning the Super Bowl in 2026

It won’t be easy for this Eagles team to get through this rough patch and win games again. They now have three new starters compared with those who lined up in Week 1.

The Eagles no longer have Cam Jurgens and Lane Johnson, and Landon Dickerson is on IR with a chance to return in Week 6. They will have Willie Lampkin at left guard, Drew Kendall at center, and rookie Markel Bell at right tackle.

This season has quickly become a transitional year, with a bit of rebuilding underway. There were hopes for a Super Bowl, and the team is focused on making that happen.

While the dream is still alive, a lot of work remains to get there. Their Week 5 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London will say more about the 2026 season.