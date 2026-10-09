Insider Hits Eagles With Harsh Truth After Cam Jurgens Trade

The Philadelphia Eagles have undergone quite a few changes since the last time we saw them on the field, particularly at the offensive line position. Since the conclusion of Week 4, the Eagles have traded Pro Bowl center Cam Jurgens to the Baltimore Ravens and lost the legendary Lane Johnson to retirement.

Philly is going to have to quickly retool its o-line, but it’s safe to say the decision to trade Jurgens has registered as a bit of a head-scratcher. The team was already short on depth along the offensive line, so could the decision to move on from Jurgens indicate a rebuild is on the horizon for the Eagles? While that train of thought certainly makes sense, one insider made it clear that’s not what he sees happening.

Insider Gets Real on Cam Jurgens Trade

Jurgens ended up becoming the Eagles’ replacement for Jason Kelce at the center position in recent years, and he was solid over the past two seasons, earning a pair of Pro Bowl selections. However, late last season and early this year, there was a notable dip in Jurgens’ production, which led to him moving from center to guard before he was traded.

The Ravens gave up an arm and a leg for Jurgens, as they parted with a 2028 second-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick in order to bring him to town. The return alone is enough to justify moving Jurgens, as Baltimore desperately needed a center, and Philadelphia felt comfortable turning the center position over to Drew Kendall.

At the end of the day, losing Jurgens is a big blow for the Eagles, especially with Johnson abruptly calling it a career, too. Considering how poor Philly has looked as of late, it’s fair to be concerned about the future of the team, but per NFL insider Ian Rapoport, he hasn’t received any indication that the front office is planning to rebuild this roster.

“You can’t rebuild in Philly,” Rapoport admitted on “The Pat McAfee Show.” “You can retool, and you can move on the fly, and you can be kind of nimble … but you really can’t rebuild. Fans demand a winner all the time, so I don’t get the sense this is rebuilding.”

Eagles Need to Find Answers on Offense, and Fast

Getty PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 04: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles yells before a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field on October 04, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Injuries certainly haven’t helped, but the Eagles’ offense has largely been a mess as of late, and making these sorts of changes along the offensive line isn’t necessarily going to make things better. For years, Philly’s offensive line has been one of the most consistent units in the league, but now, this group is largely unproven.

Add in the fact that DeVonta Smith and Saquon Barkley, two of the team’s top playmakers, are both dealing with hamstring injuries that will likely result in them missing Week 5, and that means quarterback Jalen Hurts is going to have a lot of pressure on his shoulders moving forward. Philly will play the Jacksonville Jaguars in London on Sunday, and if Hurts doesn’t turn in a big game, this could quickly become a rather ugly contest.