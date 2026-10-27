Insider Reveals Eagles Trade Deadline Strategy Amid Ongoing Losing Streak

The Philadelphia Eagles put up a valiant fight, but they still wound up suffering a 38-21 loss at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football. The defeat was the fifth in a row for the Eagles, as injuries continue to throw their 2026 campaign into disarray, and with the trade deadline approaching, serious changes could be made to this roster in the near future.

We’ve already seen Philly be active on the trade market, and with each passing loss, it seems more and more likely that general manager Howie Roseman and the front office will operate as sellers. However, according to one NFL insider, it doesn’t sound like the Eagles are ready to totally give up on this core group of players just yet, as he shed light on the team’s trade deadline plans.

Eagles Plan for Trade Deadline, Revealed

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Philadelphia entered the year with Super Bowl hopes, and while things seemed OK after a 2-0 start, the rug has been pulled out from underneath the team with five straight losses. The Eagles have been dealt a series of gut punches they weren’t expecting, such as the sudden retirement of Lane Johnson or the loss of Jalen Hurts for the rest of the season due to a scary bout of blood clots.

Head coach Nick Sirianni has been left to pick up the pieces, but with a banged-up roster at his disposal, it’s been increasingly difficult. We have already seen Philly trade Pro Bowl offensive lineman Cam Jurgens to the Baltimore Ravens, so with that in mind, the expectation is that the team could continue selling off some of its spare parts in an effort to conduct a mini rebuild of sorts.

When they are healthy, the Eagles still have a ton of talent at their disposal, so blowing up their entire team seems a bit far-fetched. Still, this team is expected to be active at the trade deadline, with NFL insider Jason La Canfora of casino.org reporting that teams across the league are expecting Philadelphia to “straddle the line” and operate as both a buyer and seller.

“We also continue to hear the Eagles are hopeful of straddling the line at the deadline—moving select contracts while adding pieces to help win the NFC East this season,” La Canfora reported.

Eagles Could Remain Busy Ahead of the Trade Deadline

Getty PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 30: General manager Howie Roseman of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on before a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lincoln Financial Field on October 30, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Even with the lack of a true frontrunner in the NFC East division, it’s tough to see the Eagles winning the division this year now that Hurts isn’t going to be returning to the field. And yet, Philadelphia can still build for the future with its moves at the deadline, even if that involves parting with some draft capital to bring a new face or two to town.

Roseman and company don’t have to make a clear decision on its strategy for the trade deadline just yet, but the overarching message is that the team is open for business, regardless of whether it involves them operating as a buyer or seller. If the Eagles suffer another loss when they return to action in Week 8 against the Washington Commanders, though, that could make their decision here much easier.