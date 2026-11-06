Eagles Might Have Intriguing Future Plans for 82-Tackle Trade Candidate

The trade deadline is less than a week away, and the Philadelphia Eagles are expected to be big-time sellers after their 2-6 start to 2026.

Many players are being mentioned as potential trade candidates. The big name not on that list is running back Saquon Barkley, as the team has already told him he won’t be traded.

Next up on the list of players in trade rumors is defensive tackle Moro Ojomo. Teams like the Jacksonville Jaguars are very interested in him, but will the Eagles actually do that, or do they have other plans for him?

Philadelphia Eagles’ Plans for Moro Ojomo Are Revealed

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer shared insights he is hearing around the NFL ahead of the trade deadline. Ojomo’s name came up as a candidate, but Breer said the Eagles might not trade him.

“Washington’s Daron Payne was drawing interest before he got hurt. Obviously that’s off the table now. Grover Stewart’s an option, with the Saints’ Davon Godchaux and Nathan Shepherd, Patriots’ Christian Barmore and Panthers’ Bobby Brown III others who’ve come up in trade talks. To this point, the Eagles have said no to teams on Moro Ojomo (more on him in a bit), and the Dolphins have done the same with Zach Sieler.”

Breer later added in the same article who will be up to trade candidates for the team. He revealed the reason why Ojomo won’t be traded: the team wants him in Philly for the future.

“The Eagles’ six-game losing streak obviously opens up the possibility that they’d move some contract-year vets, and Hollywood Brown, Riq Woolen, Dallas Goedert, Michael Carter II and now Tanner McKee are among those perceived by other teams to be available. Ojomo, also in a contract year, is a different story. In fact, Howie Roseman has given other teams the impression that he’ll try to sign Ojomo, who’s gotten very strong interest, long term, despite the fact that he’s already got DTs Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis on big second deals.”

In eight games this season, Ojomo has racked up 21 tackles, 18 pressures, 14 hurries, 4 quarterback hits, and 3 tackles for loss. Pro Football Focus graded him at a 57.6 overall, ranking him 73rd out of 128 defensive tackles. PFF also gave him a pass-rush grade of 56.5 (ranked 96th) and a run-defense grade of 57.1 (ranked 56th).

Eagles Looking to Keep Moro Ojomo for The Future

Ojomo has been one of the Eagles’ great success stories. He has gone from a long-shot seventh-round pick to being a key starter on defense.

Philly needs all the help they can get on defense after the disappointment of the 2026 season so far. Ojomo may not be getting the sacks, but he is still providing good pressure on the quarterback.

The Eagles don’t have much time if they truly want to get him on a long-term deal, though. They will have to do it before the season ends, or another team will sign him for big money.