Jalen Hurts Expresses Confidence in Eagles After Second Straight Loss

Star quarterback Jalen Hurts isn’t panicking following the Philadelphia Eagles‘ 24-20 Week 4 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

It was Philadelphia’s second straight loss and second straight ugly offensive performance, as the Eagles failed to score a single point in the second half two weeks in a row.

Jalen Hurts Has ‘Utmost Confidence’ in Eagles Despite Struggles

Despite Philadelphia’s offensive struggles, Hurts expressed supreme confidence in the team following the loss to L.A. He acknowledged that the new-look offense under offensive coordinator Sean Mannion remains a work in progress, but he’s optimistic that they’ll right the ship.

“This is a team that is building and finding its way, and it’s obviously a work in progress. I have the utmost confidence in this team. I have the utmost confidence in this group,” Hurts said.

“We just have to remain endured, be persistent, and keep committing to one another, keep committing to the work of being a better group together. So, we just have to continue to grow and go on our journey.”

No one was expecting the Eagles offense to look like a finished product in Week 4, but some concerning trends have emerged. The playcalling has been questionable, at best, and the offensive line has struggled to provide protection. Both of these issues plagued the offense last season, and unfortunately for Philadelphia, they’re popping back up again this season.

Hurts hasn’t been great the past couple of weeks either. He threw for just 246 yards, 2 TDs and one interception total during the past two games. That production needs to increase. Injuries and poor protection have been factors, but as the star QB, Hurts has to be better in order to elevate the team.

Confidence Was Word of the Day for Eagles After Loss to Rams

Confidence was the key word for the Eagles after their loss to L.A. Hurts expressed confidence in the team as a whole, and head coach Nick Sirianni expressed confidence in Sean Mannion, despite his lack of early success as the OC.

“I have a ton of confidence in Sean [Mannion]. He’s going to wear a lot of this. There’s no doubt,” said Sirianni to the media. “I’m going to wear a lot of this. Our offense is going to wear a lot of this.

“You win together, you lose together. I have no complaints on what happened there today. There’s opportunity for us to grow following this game.”

Hopefully that confidence can translate to on-field improvement in the coming weeks for Philadelphia. If not, there could be some real problems in the City of Brotherly Love.