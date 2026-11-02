Jalen Hurts’ Injury: What Happened to Eagles QB? When Will NFL Star Play Again?

The Philadelphia Eagles will be without quarterback Jalen Hurts for the foreseeable future amid serious injury concerns. Philadelphia has yet to announce a specific return timeline for Hurts, but there is a chance the star misses the rest of the NFL season as the quarterback continues to recover from a blood clot.

“Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is expected to miss the rest of the season after further testing revealed deep vein thrombosis and blood clots in both lungs, following an initial diagnosis of a superficial clot in his left calf,” The Athletic’s Zach Berman and Brooks Kubena wrote in an October 25, story titled, “Jalen Hurts’ blood clot diagnosis: A timeline of his care and the questions that followed.”

“The NFL Players Association has called for a ‘full investigation’ into how the NFL and the Eagles handled Hurts’ medical care.”

Here’s what you need to know about Hurts’ injury.

Jalen Hurts’ Injury Is Deep Vein Thrombosis & the Eagles QB Is Not Expected to Play Again This Season

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The Eagles and Hurts’ agent Nicole Lynn released a joint statement on October 19, providing a health update on the star quarterback. Hurts is expected to make a full recovery, and so far there is no reason to question whether the veteran will be able to return for the 2027 NFL season.

“Jalen was initially diagnosed by specialists in London with a left calf superficial vein thrombosis,” the joint statement revealed. “After further testing and monitoring, the current diagnosis is a deep vein thrombosis, as well as bilateral pulmonary emboli.

“He is clinically stable and has no significant functional limitations. His treatment should only involve anticoagulation (i.e. ‘blood thinners’). During this time, he will not be allowed to participate in any contact activities, including football,” the statement added.

“Jalen’s prognosis is very good, and we expect a full recovery. We anticipate that he will have the opportunity to resume contact football activities when off the blood thinners. In the meantime, he will remain active around the team and continue to condition. More importantly, we anticipate that he will have no long-term effects.”

The NFL Will Not Punish the Eagles for the Team’s Handling of Jalen Hurts’ Injury

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There were conflicting reports that Hurts avoided sleeping prior to the Eagles’ October 11, game in London as a result of medical advice. Hurts’ agent later disputed this account.

Less than one week later, Hurts was placed on injured reserve. The NFL is not expected to punish the Eagles for their handling of Hurts’ injury.

Eagles News: Jalen Hurts Remains Involved in Philly’s Game Planning

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Hurts may not return to the field this season, but the star remains involved in the team’s offensive planning before games. Eagles quarterback Tanner McKee revealed that he is in frequent communication with Hurts prior to games.

“I’ve talked to Jalen quite a bit,” McKee noted prior to the Eagles-Commanders game, per NBC Sports Philadelphia. “He was texting me before the (Cowboys) game. We were going back and forth with different ideas, different things.

“He’s a great leader, great teammate and is just very open and willing to still helping this team, still helping me being the best player and being the best team that we can be, which I’m very appreciate of even though he’s going through what he’s going through.”