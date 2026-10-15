Eagles’ Jalen Hurts Injury Update: Why QB Won’t Play vs. Panthers

In a move that could drastically alter the season for the Philadelphia Eagles, the team announced on Thursday that starting quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts won’t play in Sunday’s Week 7 game against the Carolina Panthers after being diagnosed with a superficial blood clot in his leg.

“Breaking: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts is out for Sunday due to a superficial blood clot,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account on Thursday.

“A scary situation for Eagles QB Jalen Hurts,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo wrote on his official X account.

“Eagles QB Jalen Hurts is OUT for Sunday’s game vs. the Panthers due to a superficial blood clot in his calf,” The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov wrote on his official X account. “The team says the clot was discovered Saturday in London, but doctors cleared him to play against the Jaguars. A follow-up ultrasound Wednesday revealed that the clot had moved, prompting the team to rule him out as doctors determine the appropriate treatment.”

Eagles Will Turn to Tanner McKee as Starting QB

Hurts out means backup quarterback Tanner McKee will make his third career start against the Panthers. McKee is 1-1 in his previous two starts — he started the regular-season finale in 2024 and again in 2025.

Eagles Break News With Lengthy Statement on Injury

The Eagles are 2-3 and have lost 3 straight games in a season filled with more turmoil in the first 5 games than some teams deal with in an entire year.

The franchise announced the news about Hurts in a lengthy statement posted to their official social media accounts: “On Thursday, October 8th, Jalen visited the training room after practice requesting treatment for his calf. He informed the medical staff he had been cleated during the Rams game on October 4th. This was his first treatment session for the calf injury following the game, after having practiced in full both Wednesday and Thursday. On Friday, Jalen received treatment, practiced in full, and was added to the practice report. Out of an abundance of caution, an ultrasound was performed on Saturday following the team’s flight to London and walkthrough. The ultrasound revealed a superficial blood clot. Our medical staff and doctors in London reviewed the results and concluded that activity and mobility were important and that Jalen could safely play. Doctors recommended a follow-up ultrasound within 72 hours of the game and the return flight to Philadelphia. Jalen played without limitation in the game Sunday, received treatment on Monday and Tuesday, and practiced in full on Wednesday, as reflected in the practice report. Throughout our time in London and this week, we have remained in communication with the league office regarding the matter. On Wednesday night, a follow-up ultrasound revealed movement in the small blood clot. Jalen will be out for Sunday’s game vs. the Panthers as we determine the appropriate course of treatment. His health and safety are our highest priority.”