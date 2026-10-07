Not even a full season after former offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland left the Philadelphia Eagles, the All-Pro offensive tackle Lane Johnson called it a career.

After Johnson and the Eagles announced the move on Tuesday, Stoutland took to social media to send a heartfelt message to the star tackle.

Former Eagles Coach Sends Lane Johnson A Heartfelt Message

It is extremely rare to come across a player like [Lane Johnson]. Extremely rare,” Stoutland wrote on X.

“In the spring of 2013, I found myself on a field in East Texas working out a young Lane Johnson. I believe he was 22 years old. All these years later, to say I am proud of the career you built and the man you became would be an understatement. A Hall of Fame career. It’s been a privilege and honor to have coached you. I am so proud of you, Lane.”

Lane Johnson’s History With Jeff Stoutland

The same year that Stoutland joined the Eagles (2013), the team drafted Lane Johnson.

At the time, Johnson was the fourth-overall pick coming out of Oklahoma. From the jump, Johnson was a star for Philadelphia.

While the veteran tackle dealt with suspension issues early on due to PED use, he still carved out a successful career for himself. As Jeff Stoutland notes, Johnson could potentially go down as a Pro Football Hall of Famer.

Stoutland and the Eagles parted ways after the 2025 NFL season. Johnson considered retirement, but announced he would play out the 2026 NFL season, marking it as his last. The decision to retire was announced after Johnson’s surprising Week 4 absence against the Los Angeles Rams.

Johnson leaves a massive impact on the Eagles, being a part of both Super Bowl-winning rosters. His resume includes All-Pro five times, and six Pro Bowls.