Philadelphia Eagles Make QB Switch Before Cowboys Game

The Philadelphia Eagles have made a surprise quarterback switch ahead of their Week 7 Monday Night Football game against the Dallas Cowboys.

“Eagles QB Joe Milton was promoted and will now backup starter Tanner McKee,” The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Tim McManus wrote on his official X account on Monday. “Cole Payton is the emergency third QB.”

Milton played for the Cowboys in 2025 as Dak Prescott’s backup and was signed to the Eagles’ roster off the Cowboys’ practice squad on October 17.

“Eagles QB Joe Milton is the backup QB tonight behind Tanner McKee, not Cole Payton,” Dallas Morning News reporter Joseph Hoyt wrote on X.

McKee is starting his second consecutive game for the Eagles after starter Jalen Hurts was ruled out for the season after blood clots were found in his lungs.

“Joe Milton will serve as the Eagles backup tonight,” Eagles reporter James Simone wrote on X. “Saquon Barkley is officially active, as well as Jonathan Greenard.”

“I literally said this week to expect Joe Milton to be QB2, and potentially to have packages designed for him vs the Cowboys as well … and here we are,” Cowboys reporter Patrik Walker wrote on X.

Joe Milton Lost Backup QB Job With Cowboys

Milton and Sam Howell, a 17-game starter for the Washington Commanders in 2024, have been engaged in a fierce battle since OTAs to be Prescott’s backup.

In May, ESPN’s Todd Archer singled out Milton as 1 of the players on the roster with the most to prove before minicamp.

“Acquired in a trade last year from the New England Patriots, Milton wowed with his arm strength last spring and into training camp,” Archer wrote. “In four regular-season appearances in 2025, he completed 15 of 24 passes for 183 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. He played in the second half of the finale and was picked off. The Cowboys signed Sam Howell in free agency with a $2 million guarantee, so there will be a battle for the No. 2 job behind Prescott. Milton can show a growing understanding of the scheme in his second year in the offense by not just relying on his powerful arm.”

Joe Milton 1 of 2 QBs Selected by Patriots in 2024

The Patriots selected Milton in the 6th round of the 2024 NFL Draft—the same year they selected quarterback and 2025 NFL MVP runner-up Drake Maye at No. 3 overall.

Heading into the final game of the 2024 regular season, all New England had to do to secure the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft was lose to the Buffalo Bills.

With a lame-duck coach in Jerod Mayo and starting quarterback and 2024 No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye sitting out as a precaution— along with almost all of the playoff-bound Bills’ starters sitting out—Milton stepped in to lead the Patriots to a win and the No. 1 overall pick.