Eagles’ Jonathan Greenard Leaves Game vs Rams With Injury

As the Philadelphia Eagles worked on keeping the Los Angeles Rams’ offense in check, the team saw its star edge rusher, Jonathan Greenard, suffer an apparent lower-body injury.

Greenard left the field to get re-evaluated, as the Eagles prevented the Rams from putting three points on the board.

“Eagles OLB Jonathan Greenard went indoors after limping off the field on the Rams’ previous possession,” Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

The Eagles have announced that Greenard is dealing with an ankle injury, and is questionable to return to the game.

Eagles’ Defense Loaded With Injuries

The Eagles went into their Week 4 matchup against the Rams with several defensive players out.

The injury report was headlined by the starting linebacker, Zack Baun. After Last week’s loss against the Chicago Bears, it was revealed that Baun suffered a concussion in the loss.

In addition to Baun, the Eagles ruled out the starting safety Marcus Epps as well.

As Sunday’s game played out, the Eagles saw Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean experience setbacks as well.

Jonathan Greenard’s Slow Start With The Eagles

The 29-year-old former third-round pick landed with the Eagles via trade in the offseason.

He was sent to the Eagles after appearing in 12 games with the Minnesota Vikings last season. During his second and final run with the Vikings, Greenard racked up 38 tackles and 3.0 sacks.

At the start of his first training camp with the Eagles, Greenard was diagnosed with a pectoral injury. He missed the entire summer while he recovered. Greenard was also out for the first two weeks of the regular season.

In his Eagles debut against the Bears, Greenard collected one tackle and forced one fumble.