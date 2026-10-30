Eagles’ $66 Million Leader Fired Back on Injury Excuses Before Week 8 Game

The Philadelphia Eagles enter Week 8 at 2-5 with many question marks about who will play against the Washington Commanders.

Starters like Saquon Barkley, DeVonta Smith, Dontayvion Wicks, and Jihaad Campbell have missed all of practice this week. All four look poised to miss Sunday’s game against the Commanders.

It’s been an injury-filled season, with three running backs on IR and Jalen Hurts ruled out for the season with blood clots. Even with all that, not everyone on the roster is buying it as a legit excuse.

Jordan Mailata Responds to Philadelphia Eagles Excuses for 2026 Struggles

Eagles starting left tackle Jordan Mailata spoke with reporters on Thursday regarding the team working through so many injuries. Mailata made it clear that it is not an excuse for the team’s struggles.

“We’re not the only team going through injuries. We can’t feel sorry for ourselves because we are. That’s how I feel. If you ask me how I feel, there’s no time to feel sorry, ‘Oh, this guy got hurt, this guy’s hurt, this guy’s hurt, so that’s why we’re losing.’ That’s bullcrap! That’s bullcrap! Everyone here on this team, in this locker room, is here for a reason.”

Philly has lost five straight games after falling to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 7. On opening weekend, the Eagles beat the Washington Commanders 24-22.

Eagles Looking to Get Things Back on Track Against Commanders

This season has been a nightmare start for the Eagles, as Murphy’s Law has been in full affect. Everything has gone wrong for the team, with so many starters lost to injuries, which has led to struggles.

There is hope that things will get better, though, after the offense’s performance in the Cowboys Week 7 game. They seemed to move the ball down the field better than they had in Tanner McKee’s first start against the Carolina Panthers.

The Eagles are still far from being the team they have been in recent years, but they’re making little progress. The big question is whether the defense can get back on track after allowing 416 yards against the Cowboys. That was the most yards allowed in the Vic Fangio era.

Entering the Commanders game, if the Eagles want to get this season right, this is their best chance. Washington is 1-4-1 this season and has a bigger mess on their hands than Philly.

This is a big one for the Eagles, as they have to find a way to salvage the season. Another loss would only push general manager Howie Roseman to blow up the roster and make big trades to officially start the rebuild.