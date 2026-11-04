Over the next week, the Philadelphia Eagles have a big decision to make surrounding the veteran guard, Landon Dickerson.

While the offensive lineman made his thoughts on his future clear, the Eagles might be feeling a different way.

“It’s something you really can’t focus on and worry about. I love this city it’s my home. I spend my offseasons here. I love my teammates, coaches, I love everybody, and I really don’t want to play for another team. But at the same time, that’s not a decision that you can make as a player,” Dickerson said on 94WIP.

It’s unclear just how motivated the Eagles are to move Dickerson, but a new report suggests that he has an active market with multiple unnamed suitors.

Eagles’ 28-Year-Old Pro Bowler Gets Trade Market Update

“Landon Dickerson continues to draw interest from teams looking for help up front, per source,” NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Ryan Fowler reported on Wednesday, November 4.

“Much of the focus surrounding the Eagles has been on potential moves involving names like Riq Woolen and Moro Ojomo, and while they could also be moved, conversations over the last few days suggest multiple teams have expressed interest in acquiring the veteran guard.”

All signs are pointing to Dickerson being the candidate who is most likely to get moved. As injuries have piled up for the veteran guard over the past year, the Eagles have struggled to find consistency up front.

They already experienced major changes this year. Cam Jurgens was traded to the Baltimore Ravens. Lane Johnson decided to retire.

With the Eagles sitting at 2-6 with an uncertain future in other areas on the offensive side of the ball, Dickerson just might find himself getting a change as well.

While the 28-year-old three-time Pro Bowler isn’t actively forcing his way out, teams might come up with an offer good enough to get Howie Roseman to strike a deal.