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Eagles’ 28-Year-Old Pro Bowler Gets Trade Market Update

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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 16: Philadelphia Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman looks on prior to the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field on October 16, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Over the next week, the Philadelphia Eagles have a big decision to make surrounding the veteran guard, Landon Dickerson.

While the offensive lineman made his thoughts on his future clear, the Eagles might be feeling a different way.

“It’s something you really can’t focus on and worry about. I love this city it’s my home. I spend my offseasons here. I love my teammates, coaches, I love everybody, and I really don’t want to play for another team. But at the same time, that’s not a decision that you can make as a player,” Dickerson said on 94WIP.

Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PA – JULY 28: Landon Dickerson #51 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on during training camp at the NovaCare Complex on July 28, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

It’s unclear just how motivated the Eagles are to move Dickerson, but a new report suggests that he has an active market with multiple unnamed suitors.

Eagles’ 28-Year-Old Pro Bowler Gets Trade Market Update

Philadelphia Eagles v Los Angeles Rams
GettyINGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 08: Landon Dickerson #69 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

“Landon Dickerson continues to draw interest from teams looking for help up front, per source,” NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Ryan Fowler reported on Wednesday, November 4.

“Much of the focus surrounding the Eagles has been on potential moves involving names like Riq Woolen and Moro Ojomo, and while they could also be moved, conversations over the last few days suggest multiple teams have expressed interest in acquiring the veteran guard.”

Philadelphia Eagles v New York Jets
GettyEAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – OCTOBER 15: Jason Kelce #62 and Landon Dickerson #69 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 15, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

All signs are pointing to Dickerson being the candidate who is most likely to get moved. As injuries have piled up for the veteran guard over the past year, the Eagles have struggled to find consistency up front.

They already experienced major changes this year. Cam Jurgens was traded to the Baltimore Ravens. Lane Johnson decided to retire.

With the Eagles sitting at 2-6 with an uncertain future in other areas on the offensive side of the ball, Dickerson just might find himself getting a change as well.

While the 28-year-old three-time Pro Bowler isn’t actively forcing his way out, teams might come up with an offer good enough to get Howie Roseman to strike a deal.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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