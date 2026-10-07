Just as Zach Ertz returns to the Philadelphia Eagles for a second stint, one of his former longtime teammates, Lane Johnson, called it a career.

It was a shocking move by Johnson, who had always planned to retire at the end of the 2026 NFL season. However, due to personal reasons, Johnson made his decision earlier than expected.

To no surprise, his teammates have reacted with nothing but support.

Lane Johnson Gets Message From Zach Ertz After Retiring From Eagles

“Every step of the way,” Ertz wrote on social media, sharing a few pictures from their time together on the Eagles.

The veteran tight end joined the Eagles at the same time as Johnson.

After Philadelphia selected Johnson out of Oklahoma in 2013 with the fourth pick, the Eagles picked up Ertz 31 picks later. He was a second-rounder out of Stanford.

Ertz and Johnson didn’t spend their entire careers together, but they were both a part of the Eagles’ first Super Bowl-winning squad during the 2017 NFL season.

The star tight end stuck with the Eagles until 2021, before he was traded to the Arizona Cardinals. After a run with the Cardinals, Ertz spent two seasons playing for the Washington Commanders.

The Eagles formed a reunion with Ertz as they dealt with injuries at the tight end position. He debuted with the team in Week 3 against the Chicago Bears. After playing against the Rams, Ertz officially has two more games under his belt with the Eagles.

Although the veteran is on the practice squad, Ertz will likely continue to get elevated as long as the Eagles are down a pair of tight ends.

As for Johnson, he walks off into retirement as one of the Eagles’ greats.