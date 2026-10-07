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Lane Johnson Gets Message From Zach Ertz After Retiring From Eagles

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Philadelphia Eagles v Chicago Bears
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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 28: Zach Ertz #86 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 28, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Just as Zach Ertz returns to the Philadelphia Eagles for a second stint, one of his former longtime teammates, Lane Johnson, called it a career.

It was a shocking move by Johnson, who had always planned to retire at the end of the 2026 NFL season. However, due to personal reasons, Johnson made his decision earlier than expected.

To no surprise, his teammates have reacted with nothing but support.

Lane Johnson Gets Message From Zach Ertz After Retiring From Eagles

Buffalo Bills v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PA – DECEMBER 13: Darren Sproles #43 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates his touchdown with teammate Lane Johnson #65 and Zach Ertz #86 against the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on December 13, 2015 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

“Every step of the way,” Ertz wrote on social media, sharing a few pictures from their time together on the Eagles.

The veteran tight end joined the Eagles at the same time as Johnson.

Super Bowl LVII - Philadelphia Eagles Media Availability
GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 08: Lane Johnson #65 of the Philadelphia Eagles speaks to the media during the Philadelphia Eagles media availability prior to Super Bowl LVII on February 08, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

After Philadelphia selected Johnson out of Oklahoma in 2013 with the fourth pick, the Eagles picked up Ertz 31 picks later. He was a second-rounder out of Stanford.

Ertz and Johnson didn’t spend their entire careers together, but they were both a part of the Eagles’ first Super Bowl-winning squad during the 2017 NFL season.

Minnesota Vikings v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 14: Lane Johnson #65 of the Philadelphia Eagles and Cam Jurgens #51 warm up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field on September 14, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The star tight end stuck with the Eagles until 2021, before he was traded to the Arizona Cardinals. After a run with the Cardinals, Ertz spent two seasons playing for the Washington Commanders.

The Eagles formed a reunion with Ertz as they dealt with injuries at the tight end position. He debuted with the team in Week 3 against the Chicago Bears. After playing against the Rams, Ertz officially has two more games under his belt with the Eagles.

Super Bowl LVII - Philadelphia Eagles Media Availability
GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 07: Lane Johnson #65 of the Philadelphia Eagles speaks to the media during the Philadelphia Eagles media availability at the Sheraton Wild Horse Pass on February 07, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Although the veteran is on the practice squad, Ertz will likely continue to get elevated as long as the Eagles are down a pair of tight ends.

As for Johnson, he walks off into retirement as one of the Eagles’ greats.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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