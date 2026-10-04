Eagles All-Pro Lane Johnson Ruled Out Against Rams for ‘Personal Reasons’

The Philadelphia Eagles listed star right offensive tackle Lane Johnson as questionable for Sunday’s Week 4 game against the Los Angeles Rams with what the team called a “personal” issue.

“Lane Johnson (personal) is inactive for the Rams game,” ESPN’s Tim McManus wrote on his official X account.

It was a surprise to even see Johnson on the injury report Sunday morning.

“Eagles OT Lane Johnson is inactive today,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account. “Eagles are 18-29 without Johnson.”

“Lane Johnson missed the early portion of training camp for personal reasons,” The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane wrote on his official X account on Sunday morning. “The Eagles RT later referenced his aging parents when he returned and was asked why he missed several practices. He also announced that this was likely to be his last season.”

According to McLane, Johnson has missed games in the past due to mental health issues, and has even missed games where he decided the day of that he wasn’t playing.

Lane Johnson 1 of Eagles’ All-Time Greats

Johnson, 36, has spent his entire career with the Eagles and was a 1st-round pick (No. 4 overall) in the 2013 NFL Draft. He’s also as much of a lock to become a 1st-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer as anyone who has ever played the game — an honor that will likely go to both himself and 1 of his teammates, retired center Jason Kelce.

Headed into the 2026 season, Johnson is a 5-time NFL All-Pro, 6-time Pro Bowler and 2-time Super Bowl champion. He has also earned about $163 million in career earnings and is due to make another $23 million in 2026.

Johnson Dealt With Serious Injury Issue in 2025

Johnson missed the final 7 games of the 2025 regular season with a foot injury and didn’t play in a 23-19 home loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wild Card Round.

Some speculated that Johnson might retire instead of returning for another year.

“With that Lisfranc injury that he had … there was speculation he needed to have surgery and he hasn’t had surgery,” former Eagles defensive end Hugh Douglas said during a radio appearance on February 5. “I don’t mean to be that guy, but I think he’s done. You would think at this point we would have an update on surgery if he’s had surgery … I’m recklessly speculating but I’m being honest. I think he’s gone. I think he’s just waiting to make the announcement.”