Are Eagles Making The Right Saquon Barkley Decision?

The 2026 NFL trade deadline is approaching. The 2-6 Philadelphia Eagles have seen hundreds of Saquon Barkley trade ideas.

The logic makes some sense. The Eagles aren’t going anywhere this season, and they have a chance to cut ties with a massive contract at a position that typically doesn’t hold up well long-term.

In the past, Howie Roseman and the Eagles have proven that they aren’t interested in paying top-dollar for a running back long-term. Though when it comes to Saquon Barkley, everything has been different. That continues to be the case.

The Eagles Aren’t Going To Trade Saquon Barkley

Before the Eagles faced the Washington Commanders in Week 8, there was a report that surfaced hours before kickoff that stated the Eagles were not going to have Barkley in their trade plans.

After the game, Barkley told the media that he received official word on that front from the team. You probably haven’t seen a Saquon Barkley mock trade since.

Are The Eagles Making The Right Choice?

The dark reality is that the Eagles aren’t Super Bowl contenders this season. Sure, the NFC East is weak, and they could heat up and potentially squeeze into a Wild Card spot, but nobody is fooled.

The defense has been inconsistent compared to the past two years. The offense is loaded with issues beyond Barkley. Wide receivers can’t stay healthy, the offensive line went through multiple major changes, and the replacements, well, look like replacements.

Of course, the biggest issue is the quarterback. Jalen Hurts isn’t coming back this year. That left the Eagles with Tanner McKee, the guy that they placed behind Andy Dalton on the initial depth chart, as their starter.

The record is bad. They can’t compete at the highest level even if the non-IR players do return to action. It’s a lost season, and the Eagles are getting encouraged to shop and sell off specific players for logical reasons. Barkley checks some boxes as a sell-off candidate, but the Eagles will be wise to hold on for several reasons.

The first being value. Howie Roseman isn’t going to make a move because some boxes are checked. He likes getting praised for a fleece job that favors him. The Eagles simply will not receive ideal value for Barkley at this stage.

He’s having a down season (274 yards and two touchdowns in six games) and hasn’t been healthy since Week 1. At this point, Barkley’s list of injuries includes a stinger, hamstring strain, and a back issue. The hamstring and back injuries still have him on a snap count. Contending teams aren’t going to pay anywhere near his fair value for a limited back.

In the eyes of the GM, that’s what matters most. But the loyalty factor is very much in play. Roseman has a shaky reputation when it comes to player loyalty. Right now, he’s getting a chance to do right by a player who was a difference-maker for their latest Super Bowl-winning season.

Roseman snatched Barkley from the New York Giants and immediately rewarded the running back when he turned in a historic 2,000-yard season. With Barkley making it clear that he wants to help the Eagles get out of this rut, Roseman can do right by him a second time. No demand? No trade.

The Eagles are making the right decision.