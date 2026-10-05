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NFL Insider Delivers Alarming Injury Update On Eagles Star

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Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 04: Head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field on October 04, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

During the Philadelphia Eagles’ second-half collapse against the Los Angeles Rams, the star cornerback Quinyon Mitchell left the field with a knee injury.

While Mitchell didn’t need to return to the locker room after paying a visit to the medical tent, he remained sidelined as the Eagles’ defense struggled against the late passing attack from LA.

After the game, Mitchell addressed reporters and expressed his frustration with missing time late in the game. While he didn’t have any personal updates on the severity of his setback, the NFL insider Ian Rapoport delivered an update on the situation on Monday morning.

NFL Insider Delivers Alarming Injury Update On Eagles Star

NFC Wild Card Playoffs: San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 11: Quinyon Mitchell #27 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts after an interception against the San Francisco 49ers during the third quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 11, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

“The young star corner, it looked like a hyperextension to the knee,” Rapoport said on Good Morning Football.

“The hope is maybe just a bone bruise. He’s going to have more tests today just to determine the severity. That was a rough one, he got a helmet to the knee. More tests coming for Quinyon Mitchell as far when he’s going to be able to return.”

Philadelphia Eagles Practice Session
GettyMETAIRIE, LOUISIANA – FEBRUARY 07: Quinyon Mitchell #27 of the Philadelphia Eagles participates in a team practice ahead of Super Bowl LIX at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center located at New Orleans Saints headquarters on February 6, 2025 in Metairie, Louisiana. The Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday in the Caesars Superdome. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

So far, the news on Quinyon Mitchell’s setback doesn’t seem totally promising. The fact that he didn’t leave for the locker room after his medical tent visit was a positive, but the NFL insider seems to suggest that there could be an absence in Mitchell’s future, which is an unfortunate situation for a struggling Eagles defense.

While the Eagles’ defense looked improved on Sunday against the Rams, they haven’t been able to find consistency this year. Mitchell has been one of the few players on the team who has managed to consistently play at a high level.

Unfortunately, Mitchell could miss time moving forward, depending on his additional testing on Monday.

In four games this season, Mitchell has produced 19 tackles, two for a loss, and two pass deflections.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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