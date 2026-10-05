During the Philadelphia Eagles’ second-half collapse against the Los Angeles Rams, the star cornerback Quinyon Mitchell left the field with a knee injury.

While Mitchell didn’t need to return to the locker room after paying a visit to the medical tent, he remained sidelined as the Eagles’ defense struggled against the late passing attack from LA.

After the game, Mitchell addressed reporters and expressed his frustration with missing time late in the game. While he didn’t have any personal updates on the severity of his setback, the NFL insider Ian Rapoport delivered an update on the situation on Monday morning.

NFL Insider Delivers Alarming Injury Update On Eagles Star

“The young star corner, it looked like a hyperextension to the knee,” Rapoport said on Good Morning Football.

“The hope is maybe just a bone bruise. He’s going to have more tests today just to determine the severity. That was a rough one, he got a helmet to the knee. More tests coming for Quinyon Mitchell as far when he’s going to be able to return.”

So far, the news on Quinyon Mitchell’s setback doesn’t seem totally promising. The fact that he didn’t leave for the locker room after his medical tent visit was a positive, but the NFL insider seems to suggest that there could be an absence in Mitchell’s future, which is an unfortunate situation for a struggling Eagles defense.

While the Eagles’ defense looked improved on Sunday against the Rams, they haven’t been able to find consistency this year. Mitchell has been one of the few players on the team who has managed to consistently play at a high level.

Unfortunately, Mitchell could miss time moving forward, depending on his additional testing on Monday.

In four games this season, Mitchell has produced 19 tackles, two for a loss, and two pass deflections.