NFL & NFLPA Sent Loud Jalen Hurts Statement Before Eagles Week 7 Showdown

The Philadelphia Eagles have been in the news for quite a while because of everything involving their franchise quarterback, Jalen Hurts.

Earlier this week, reports said Hurts was ruled out for the rest of the 2026 season with his blood clot. His blood clot started in his calf, but it moved up into his lungs, making his recovery period now three months. He is expected to fully recover.

This has prompted many questions from the general public about Hurts’ injury and how the Eagles handled it. Multiple outlets called for a full investigation by the NFL.

New Statement Release Regarding Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts’ Investigation

The NFL and the NFLPA released a new statement Sunday morning about an investigation into how the Eagles handled Jalen Hurts’ injury. It was short and straight to the point.

“The NFL and NFL Players Association are working together to review the matter.”

And this just in from the NFL and NFLPA in a joint statement on the Jalen Hurts situation: “The NFL and NFL Players Association are working together to review the matter." https://t.co/f9Lnoz3BV9 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 25, 2026

This season, Hurts completed 57.8% of his passes for 933 yards and 8 touchdowns to 3 interceptions. He’s also run for 107 yards and 1 touchdown.

Everyone is Looking for Answers to Jalen Hurts Injury With Eagles

Earlier in the week, a report said the NFL would not punish the Eagles for how they handled Hurts’ situation. The NFLPA responded with a strong statement of its own.

“The NFLPA is not aware of any NFL investigation into the medical care provided to Jalen Hurts. In fact, the league previously informed the union that it did not plan to review the care he received. Before conclusions are drawn about how this situation was handled, there must be a full investigation into what occurred. Determining the facts is essential to ensuring players receive the highest level of care and protection going forward.”

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell welcomed an investigation and was open to the league doing it. Senator Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.) also demanded answers from Goodell, sending a letter with five key questions.

“1. Does the NFL have a league-wide protocol for the detection, prevention, and treatment of [deep vein thrombosis] and [pulmonary embolism]? Which medical guidelines were consulted in developing this protocol? 2. What standards and processes govern a player’s clearance to participate when a clot is suspected or diagnosed? Does the NFL have a league-wide Return-To-Participation Protocol? 3. What education is provided to players, athletic trainers, and coaches on how to identify the signs and symptoms of DVT and PE? 4. What specific measures has the League put in place to reduce blood clot risk, including, but not limited to, those associated with long flights? 5. Will the League conduct a thorough review of the Eagles’ handling of this specific situation, including who cleared Mr. Hurts to play after staying awake overnight, and cleared subsequent air travel on a transatlantic flight back to the U.S. from London? If so, what is the timeline?”

The Eagles are focused on their upcoming Week 7 showdown against the Dallas Cowboys. Tanner McKee will be starting in Hurts’ place.