NFL Star Cooper DeJean Makes Mindset Clear After Shocking Eagles Moves

The Philadelphia Eagles are having a tough week. Injuries are piling up, Lane Johnson retired suddenly, and Cam Jurgens was sent to the Baltimore Ravens.

There is a lot of noise surrounding the team, as the Eagles get ready to head to London to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars.

As expected, Eagles players have had to discuss their thoughts about the sudden changes plenty throughout the week. The veteran cornerback Cooper DeJean made it clear that they can’t sit back and think about it too much.

“We’re in the middle of the season; you can’t control what happens with the higher-ups as much as we love those guys and care for them. We have a job to do,” DeJean told reporters, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Ashlyn Sullivan.

The Eagles Are In A Tough Spot

Riding a two-game losing streak, the Eagles have certainly regressed to the point where not too many analysts and fans are confident in their ability to avoid dropping three games in a row.

It would be hard to blame them, considering everything the Eagles are going through this week. DeJean’s mentality is a strong one, and soon, the Eagles will see if it translates across the pond against the Jags.

Cooper DeJean Bounces Back

After getting his All-Pro status in 2025, Cooper DeJean had high expectations at the start of the 2026 NFL season.

Throughout the first few games, DeJean was getting called out by the masses for taking a step back. Against the Los Angeles Rams, he reminded everybody that he can be a big-time playmaker in the secondary.

DeJean finished the game with five tackles, two pass deflections, and an interception that he returned for 25 yards. The Eagles’ defense finally got on the board with some takeaways. Now, they have to build on that.