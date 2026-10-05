NFL Star Tyreek Hill Gets Big Update After Eagles Suggestion

A top NFL free-agent wide receiver, Tyreek Hill, is expected to find a new team soon, according to ESPN.

As Hill fully recovers from the setback he suffered last season, the speedy wide receiver’s agent made it clear that he will likely find a new team in the coming days.

Recently, the Eagles were pegged as an option for Hill, who seems to want a “cold weather” club. Philadelphia makes sense from that standpoint, and they could even use some offensive firepower, but the organization’s values might cause them to steer clear of this target.

Beyond Hill’s medical red flags, the star wide receiver has had numerous off-field incidents that would typically cause the Eagles’ front office to steer clear of his services.

Where Could Tyreek Hill End Up?

Since it’s hard to imagine the Eagles adding Hill, the Eagles will likely watch him for rival purposes. A team like the New York Giants might be interested in the speedy wide receiver, as they continue to shock the league with a winning record early.

However, the early signs are pointing to the AFC–specifically the Kansas City Chiefs.

Not only did the Chiefs go down with multiple injuries at the wide receiver position this weekend, but Hill has familiarity within the organization.

Hill started his career with the Chiefs, spending six seasons with the organization. Over 91 games, Hill averaged 1,332 yards per season, along with 10 touchdowns.

He was one of the most explosive wideouts in the game by season two.

Will The Eagles Call For Help?

The injury report is loading up for Philly. DeVonta Smith is dealing with a hamstring injury that has bothered him since the summer, and he just missed Week 4 against the Los Angeles Rams. More absences might be in play.

Beyond the receiver position, the Eagles are also missing Dallas Goedert. The running back Saquon Barkley could be out for an extended period of time as well.

So far, the Eagles haven’t been linked to any free-agent wideouts. Their latest offensive addition was the veteran tight end, Zach Ertz. He’ll hold them over until Geodert is back in the mix.