Since the Philadelphia Eagles are going to be down a quarterback on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, the team added some depth at the position.

The Eagles dipped into the bag of the Dallas Cowboys, scooping up their practice squad quarterback Joe Milton.

Getty EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – OCTOBER 05: Joe Milton III #10 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up prior to the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 05, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

Over the past two years, Milton has been one of the NFL’s top preseason standouts at the position. In 2026, he completed 67.4% of his throws for 378 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions in three preseason games for the Cowboys.

While most expected Milton to crack the team’s final roster, he ended up being waived. The Cowboys brought him back on the practice squad, where he waited patiently for five weeks before getting a call-up from the Eagles.

NFL World Reacts To Eagles’ Joe Milton Addition From Cowboys

Getty ARLINGTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 19: Joe Milton III #10 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts before a game against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium on October 19, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Shortly after the signing was revealed, NFL fans and media took to social media to dish out their thoughts on the Eagles’ latest move.

Victor Williams: Joe Milton has always been interesting to me. Tremendous arm strength and very good athlete.

Eliot Shorr-Parks: I think the Joe Milton signing is a better move than bringing Dalton back. Doesn’t have the experience but does bring some upside and a freshness that wouldn’t come with Dalton.

First Round Mock: I put a first round grade on Joe Milton III in this pre-draft evaluation. Great move. Great situation for Milton.

Jordan Schultz: With Jalen Hurts dealing with a superficial blood clot in his calf, the #Eagles now have Tanner McKee, rookie Cole Payton and Joe Milton on the active roster. Hurts’ situation is not about football right now. It’s about his health and giving him the time he needs to recover.

Aidan Doc: If you’re going to play a backup QB, you might as well have fun with it. Joe Milton, Anthony Richardson, etc.

Logan McCrory: Yes! Give me Joe Milton QB1

Getty ARLINGTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 16: Joe Milton III #10 of the Dallas Cowboys looks to pass during the first half of the NFL Preseason 2025 game against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium on August 16, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

The Eagles were getting linked to their old friend Andy Dalton as soon as Jalen Hurts’ status for Sunday was revealed to the public.

Back in the spring, the Eagles traded for Dalton, who was serving as a backup for the Panthers. Dalton battled it out with Tanner McKee during training camp and ultimately won the backup quarterback position.

However, once Dalton actually went in to play for a series during Week 3 on the road against the Chicago Bears, he threw one pass for an interception in the red zone. He was demoted for the following week, and then eventually released.

Clearly, the Eagles didn’t want to go back down that path. By adding Milton, they have four quarterbacks on the roster, including Hurts, McKee, and Cole Payton.

Milton joins the Eagles as a third-year NFL veteran. He hasn’t started in any games, but has made five appearances across two seasons. One of his appearances came with the New England Patriots in 2024. The other four with the Cowboys last year.

Milton has totaled 424 yards (69.8% completion), with two touchdowns and two interceptions.