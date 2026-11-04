Ex-Super Bowl MVP Shared Blunt Message to Eagles After 6 Straight Losses

The season isn’t going the way Philadelphia Eagles fans expected after a 2-6 start and six straight losses.

Entering their Week 9 game against the New York Giants, the Eagles are in desperation mode. They have made the change at quarterback, with Joe Milton III starting over Tanner McKee.

There are more changes that could be coming, but the Eagles are trying to focus on themselves. A recent comment from head coach Nick Sirianni has a former Super Bowl MVP a bit upset.

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Champion Has Message for 2026 Team

Former Eagles quarterback Nick Foles recently spoke about his concern that the team’s culture is the issue. Sirianni responded by saying Foles isn’t “in the building.”

This prompted a follow-up from Foles on Eagles legend Brandon Graham’s “BG Unblocked” podcast, where he sent a clear message to the team.

“BG and I’ve said things. The fact that we are ruffling feathers on people that are at the top bothers me a little bit. It bothers me. Um, the fact that they’re getting emotional based on what we say— block it out. We’re talking to the fans. The fact that you’re getting frustrated about what Brandon Graham and Nick Foles are saying— we care so much about the Eagles. We’re not like, ‘Oh, we’re going to talk bad about the Eagles.’ Like, BG and I want to talk really good about the Eagles. Jason Avant wants to talk really good about the Eagles. But when we go put on the tape and we dissect the tape, there’s too many things on the tape that we have to share from our insights and hoping that improves. So that’s sort of where I’m at, BG. I know that was long-winded, but I’m emotional about it. Like, I think it’s like the fact that they’re getting frustrated is a problem in there, and they need to block us out, and they just need to focus on doing what they do. Because if they do that, they can turn this thing around. I always believe that.”

This is the first time the Eagles have lost six straight games in over a decade. It’s also the worst start to a season under Sirianni.

Eagles Looking to Get a Boost With Giants on the Schedule

A win against the Giants could do multiple things for the team. It could help them get back in the NFC East race while building momentum heading into the bye week.

Losing this game, though, would further drop them back in the playoff conversation. It could lead to a fire sale at the trade deadline and even bigger changes at the end of the season.

Philly needs to go all out to win this game, so expect the Eagles to be aggressive. This is a win-or-go-home game for the Eagles in early November.