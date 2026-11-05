Eagles’ Nick Sirianni Breaks Silence On Jalen Hurts Before Giants Game

Following a shocking diagnosis, the Philadelphia Eagles placed Jalen Hurts on the injured reserve after their trip to London.

While IR placement doesn’t always guarantee the end of a player’s season, in Hurts’ case, he is expected to be out for the remainder of the year as he deals with blood clots.

Since the Eagles have started Tanner McKee in his place, Hurts hasn’t been seen by the public. Nick Sirianni and other members of the team haven’t had much to say about the quarterback.

On Tuesday, November 3, former Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb discussed Hurts and revealed that he recently had a conversation with the one-time Super Bowl MVP.

It was a rare but positive update from the former star quarterback.

“I had an opportunity to talk to him a little bit,” McNabb said on Eagles Collective. “He’s doing well. He’s in good spirits.”

With McNabb bringing Hurts’ name back in the spotlight, the team’s head coach Nick Sirianni was asked about him before Wednesday’s practice session.

Nick Sirianni Breaks Silence On Jalen Hurts Before Giants Game

“Of course I’ve seen him, and I have no new update on anything. But of course, I’ve talked to him, and in constant communication with him,” Sirianni told reporters.

“I know he’s resting and recovering. I miss him like crazy, you know, and so yeah, but nothing new on that front. But yeah, I know he’s resting and recovering, and you know we’re all still praying for him and hoping for a speedy recovery.”

With Hurts likely out for the year, no timeline is necessary. The key for the Eagles’ quarterback is to get the proper recovery time he needs before even thinking about getting back on the field.

In the meantime, the Eagles are trying to figure out how to navigate the offense on the field without their franchise quarterback. When Hurts went out, the Eagles were 2-3 on the year. They’ve dropped three games since then, and enter Week 9 as the underdogs against the New York Giants.