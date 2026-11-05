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Eagles’ Nick Sirianni Breaks Silence On Jalen Hurts Before Giants Game

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 28: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 28, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Following a shocking diagnosis, the Philadelphia Eagles placed Jalen Hurts on the injured reserve after their trip to London.

While IR placement doesn’t always guarantee the end of a player’s season, in Hurts’ case, he is expected to be out for the remainder of the year as he deals with blood clots.

Since the Eagles have started Tanner McKee in his place, Hurts hasn’t been seen by the public. Nick Sirianni and other members of the team haven’t had much to say about the quarterback.

NFC Championship Game: Washington Commanders v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 26: Head coach Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles smile during the trophy ceremony after defeating the Washington Commanders 55-23 to win the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 26, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, November 3, former Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb discussed Hurts and revealed that he recently had a conversation with the one-time Super Bowl MVP.

It was a rare but positive update from the former star quarterback.

“I had an opportunity to talk to him a little bit,” McNabb said on Eagles Collective. “He’s doing well. He’s in good spirits.”

With McNabb bringing Hurts’ name back in the spotlight, the team’s head coach Nick Sirianni was asked about him before Wednesday’s practice session.

Nick Sirianni Breaks Silence On Jalen Hurts Before Giants Game

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and head coach Nick Sirianni
GettyEagles head coach Nick Sirianni addressed Jalen Hurts’ health after he was diagnosed with a blood clot

“Of course I’ve seen him, and I have no new update on anything. But of course, I’ve talked to him, and in constant communication with him,” Sirianni told reporters.

“I know he’s resting and recovering. I miss him like crazy, you know, and so yeah, but nothing new on that front. But yeah, I know he’s resting and recovering, and you know we’re all still praying for him and hoping for a speedy recovery.”

Philadelphia Eagles v Washington Commanders
GettyLANDOVER, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 22: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles is congratulated by head coach Nick Sirianni after a first quarter touchdown against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium on December 22, 2024 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

With Hurts likely out for the year, no timeline is necessary. The key for the Eagles’ quarterback is to get the proper recovery time he needs before even thinking about getting back on the field.

In the meantime, the Eagles are trying to figure out how to navigate the offense on the field without their franchise quarterback. When Hurts went out, the Eagles were 2-3 on the year. They’ve dropped three games since then, and enter Week 9 as the underdogs against the New York Giants.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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