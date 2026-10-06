Nick Sirianni Drops Concerning Quote About Eagles’ Lack of Identity

Watching the Philadelphia Eagles so far this season, it’s clear that they don’t have an offensive identity.

They don’t do anything particularly well on that side of the ball. They don’t run the ball well, they don’t pass the ball well, and they certainly don’t block well and dominate the line of scrimmage like they did a couple of years ago when they won the Super Bowl.

Nick Sirianni Admits That Eagles Don’t Know What Their Identity Is

Philadelphia’s lack of offensive identity isn’t lost on fans, and it certainly isn’t lost on head coach Nick Sirianni, who admitted that the team is still struggling to find itself after Philly’s 24-20 Week 4 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

“It’s a good, healthy sample size right now. I don’t think we really know our identity of what we want to be — We know where we’re going, we know what we need to be able to do, but there’s still some identity questions that we still have to continue to answer as we continue through this,” Sirianni said.

“That doesn’t necessarily mean that us being under or in the gun will continue to that extent, but we’ve got to be able to do multiple things, and that’s what we’re doing and we’re trying to figure out right now.”

It’s one thing to notice that the Eagles don’t have an identity as a fan, but to hear the head coach of the team admit it is pretty concerning.

Sirianni, however, doesn’t think that the Eagles are unique in trying to hammer out an identity a month into the season.

“I think a lot of teams are still looking for what that is this early in the season after a quarter of the season,” Sirianni said. “And we’ve had different seasons where we felt really good about where we were at that particular time and we’ve had seasons where we haven’t and we’re able to figure it out along the way. And so I think it’s constantly a process.

“And just because you say your identity is one thing at this particular time, that may stay the same all the way through. But that could change too. There’s a lot of things that go into that, and you’re always trying to do exactly the things that your players do best while also running the schemes that you want to run. And so that’s fluid throughout the year.”

Sirianni isn’t incorrect in saying that the Eagles aren’t the only team still seeking an identity, but many of those teams aren’t in the contender conversation, and frankly neither are the Eagles. That can change, Philly needs to identify and establish an identity quickly, before the season slips away.