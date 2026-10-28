Former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles believes that the team is dealing with dysfunction at this stage of the 2026 NFL season.

It shouldn’t be far-fetched to think that something negative is going on, considering the Eagles have now lost five games in a row after a 2-0 start. While injuries can take some of the blame, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is facing a lot of heat at this time.

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 22: Nick Foles speaks onstage during Fanatics Fest NYC 2025 at Javits Center on June 22, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

Foles, a beloved sports figure in Philadelphia, certainly added some pressure to the head coach in this situation. Sirianni was asked about Foles’ comments on Wednesday morning, and the head coach made something clear: Foles isn’t around to know what’s going on.

Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni Rejects Nick Foles’ Strong Claim

Getty PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 26: Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni looks on before a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field on October 26, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

“When you drop five in a row, I think everyone’s looking for answers. Nick Foles isn’t in the building with us. I can only go off of what my relationships are in here,” Sirianni said on 94.1 WIP on Wednesday.

“There’s always going to be a report of this or that. Our job is to not get wrapped up into any of that crap. Our job is to stay locked in within our organization and go through it that way. Like I said, the only thing I can determine is, you know, the way we go through things here. We’re tough, detailed together. We talk about that all the time.”

Sirianni doesn’t blame those who have the idea that something is off with the Eagles. The record is evidence. After losing to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football, the Eagles dropped to 2-5 on the year.

The injuries play a part and that’s understandable, but analysts are calling out strategy and effort. That’s where Sirianni pushes back.

“We got a lot to fix, but I think we got guys that care. I think we got guys that deeply care of how to lead with our captains, guys that know how to follow, and guys that truly want to get better. And we all want to get better and win football games. That’s all that matters,” Sirianni finished.

The Eagles have plenty of time to turn things around and compete for an NFC East title, but it’s clearly going to be a big challenge. If they continue to slide, it will only add more questions for Sirianni to answer.