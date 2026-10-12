Nick Sirianni Offered ‘Hopeful’ Injury Update on Eagles Starters Before Week 6

The Philadelphia Eagles are trying to move on after their embarrassing trip to London, which ended in a 19-17 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Philly played that game without several starters. The Eagles were without DeVonta Smith, Saquon Barkley, Marcus Epps, and Jonathan Greenard.

Heading into Week 6 against the Carolina Panthers, the Eagles hope to get some of their starters back. It appears that two of them might be in line to play.

Philadelphia Eagles Might Be Getting Two Starters Back in Week 6

Sirianni and the Eagles returned from London on Monday, as he spoke to the media about the game and injury updates. The Athletic’s Zach Berman shared Sirianni’s comments.

“Nick Sirianni said he’s ‘hopeful’ that Saquon Barkley and DeVonta Smith can return this week. He doesn’t want to commit to anything early in the week. Eagles are in an especially tough spot at RB. The three RBs entering the season all finished yesterday’s game injured. If Barkley is not back this week, they’re looking at Dameon Pierce, Carson Steele and Jaydon Blue. That’s why Barkley’s return is especially important.”

Barkley has rushed for 182 yards, averaging 5.1 yards per carry. He was injured early in two games with a stinger and now has a hamstring injury.

Smith has caught 19 passes for 235 yards and 1 touchdown in three games. He has missed the last two games with his hamstring injury.

Eagles Could Have Saquon Barkley & DeVonta Smith Back for Panthers Game

This would be massive for the Eagles to get their top two offensive skill players back. With three running backs injured, Barkley dropping that number to two would be a relief. The wide receivers are also understaffed with Smith and Hollywood Brown out.

With the offense’s recent struggles and the offensive line reshuffling, having Barkley and Smith back would provide much-needed stability. Barkley is the more important player to return because of the recent injuries. The offensive line issues mean a back with better vision and the ability to shift would help, making Barkley the best option.

Wednesday’s practice will be the big one to watch this week to see what Barkley and Smith do. Neither guy practiced at all before the Jaguars.

The Eagles need to win this game if they have any shot at reclaiming momentum this season. To do that, Philly will need Barkley and Smith back to help Jalen Hurts so the franchise quarterback isn’t doing it all himself. Their offense would be in much better shape with two of the best players at their positions in the NFL returning to the lineup against the Panthers.