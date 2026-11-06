Eagles’ Nick Sirianni Sends Clear Message on Tanner McKee Benching

The Philadelphia Eagles are preparing for another quarterback change in Week 9 against the New York Giants. Joe Milton will make his first career NFL start for the Eagles this Sunday while Tanner McKee returns to the bench.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was complimentary of McKee in his first press conference Friday since the signal-caller’s benching. But Sirianni also made clear that the quarterback switch is what the overall team needs.

“That’s always a difficult thing to think through because it’s never just on one person,” Sirianni told reporters. “Matter of fact, I think Tanner played solid, but this is just what I felt we had to do at this particular moment to give ourselves the best chance to win this weekend.”

Sirianni answered several follow-up questions Friday with a similar sentiment.

“This was what we felt was best. This was what I felt was best in this particular moment. We’re trying to do everything we can do each and every game. That’s where we are right now.”

The Eagles will host the Giants on Sunday, November 8. Kickoff is set for 1 pm ET at Lincoln Financial Field.

Eagles Turning to QB Joe Milton Against Giants

As all NFL fans know, things can change so quickly in the league. Three months ago, McKee was a media darling backup quarterback. Over the spring, pundits were suggesting the signal-caller as a trade target for teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers or Minnesota Vikings.

This fall, though, has arguably been a nightmare for McKee. He lost the backup quarterback job in the preseason to veteran Andy Dalton. Because the Eagles needed an extra roster spot after Lane Johnson’s retirement, McKee became the QB2 when Dalton refused to return.

That gave McKee an opportunity to start when Jalen Hurts landed on injured reserve with his blood clot. As a starter, though, McKee is 0-3 while averaging only 5.6 yards per pass with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Now the Eagles are turning to a quarterback who wasn’t on their roster two months ago for a spark.

“He’s talented. Been here for a couple weeks now,” Sirianni said of Milton. “Very talented arm. Very talented athlete. Can process and make decisions out there, so a lot of good qualities that he has.

“I like his confidence in everything that he brings and it’s been fun getting to know him and working with him.”

Throughout his Friday press conference, Sirianni walked the tightrope of being excited for Milton but disappointed for McKee.

In the presser, the Eagles head coach seemed to be implying Milton’s dual-threat capabilities might be what the offense needs to find more success. But Sirianni also praised McKee for his scrambling ability.

“He’s played solid,” Sirianni added on McKee. “He’s done his job, and he’s done a good job. Just felt like what’s best in this situation.”

Sirianni Answers Questions on Timing of QB Change

On Friday, Sirianni also faced questions on the timing of the quarterback change, the timeliness of the team’s announcement of the switch and the lack of coaching staff change to go with the QB adjustment.

After losing to the Washington Commanders on Sunday night, Sirianni was adamant that McKee would stay as the team’s starter. The head coach said Friday his thought-process changed while preparing for the Giants.

Sirianni added that he consulted general manager Howie Roseman and his offensive staff before naming Milton the starter but that the decision was his.

The Eagles will have a bye after facing the Giants in Week 9. Waiting another week to make the quarterback switch would have given Milton more time to receive starter repetitions.

Sirianni, though, insisted that Milton is ready. The head coach also stated that he didn’t find changes to the offensive coaching staff necessary to make along with the quarterback switch.

And finally, Sirianni had no guilt about potentially misleading the media about who would start behind center in Week 9.

“I was going to hold onto that as long as I possibly could. Every second, every minute,” said Sirianni. “Again, I’m not real shy with you guys. I’m gonna tell you what I want to tell you guys.

“I respect the job that you have to do. But I’m going to tell you what I want to tell you guys because I’m always going to protect the team, first and foremost.

“And every second that goes by in a situation like that, that you can hold onto that information as long as you possibly can is a little less time for the opponent to get ready for the game.”