Eagles’ Nick Sirianni Gives Muddy Lane Johnson Update After Mysterious Absence

The Philadelphia Eagles are still trying to pick up the pieces after their crushing 24-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4.

One of the biggest storylines from this game happened before kickoff. Eagles starting right tackle Lane Johnson was ruled out due to a personal reason.

This raises the question of whether Johnson will be back for the team’s Week 5 London game against the Jacksonville Jaguars or will miss it as well. Eagles reporters asked head coach Nick Sirianni for an update, and he responded.

Philadelphia Eagles HC Nick Sirianni on Lane Johnson

Sirianni spoke to reporters the day after their loss to the Rams, when he was asked for an update on Johnson. He decided to stay mum.

#Eagles HC Nick Sirianni said there is no update on RT Lane Johnson, who was ruled out Sunday due to a personal matter.

This is the second time Johnson has had to step away from the Eagles this year for a personal matter. He did the same thing for four days at training camp before coming back to announce that 2026 would be his last year in the NFL.

Johnson has played in the NFL since being the Eagles’ first-round pick in 2013. He has been a six-time Pro Bowler and two-time Super Bowl champion.

Lane Johnson Mystery Continues for the Eagles

This is a sensitive situation because of Johnson’s personal matter. The hope is that everything is okay in his personal life and that he will be back with the Eagles soon.

Philly replaced him with rookie third-round pick Markel Bell, who played decently in his first career start. The Eagles are still trying to figure out whether Bell is Johnson’s future successor.

Entering Week 5, the Eagles face an interesting situation as they try to figure things out quickly amid injuries and potential lineup changes. The Eagles are about to travel to London to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars.

One big question is what will happen on the offensive line. Cam Jurgens is struggling at left guard, so some movement could be possible even if Sirianni told the media no. Johnson is the other domino: whether he returns to the Eagles facility or won’t play in Week 5.

The Eagles’ offensive line allowed 15 pressures and 4 sacks in the loss to the Rams. That was without two of their starters on the line: Landon Dickerson and Johnson.

The Eagles will face some interesting situations over the next few days regarding Johnson. Nothing will be answered until the whole team is back at practice and seeing how everything works out for them in Week 5.