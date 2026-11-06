NY Giants Send Eagles Mixed Signals On Cam Skattebo’s Status

Two NFC East teams are preparing for their first meeting of the 2026 NFL season. Both the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants have injury concerns heading into Week 9.

The Giants are preparing for the idea of possibly rolling without their running back, Cam Skattebo, on Sunday.

When the Giants held their final practice session on the week on Friday. Skattebo was spotted around the team, but they officially ruled him a non-participant.

Giants head coach John Harbaugh was asked about Skattebo, but he was not ready to make a final call on the running back’s status. The door was left open for him to play.

Meanwhile, the NFL insider Ian Rapoport speculated hours before the Giants opened practice that Skattebo would not get the nod to play.

“It does not look, as of right now, that Cam Skattebo will be on the field for the Giants this week,” Rapoport said on Friday.

The Giants are sending the Eagles mixed signals.

*UPDATE: Cam Skattebo’s official injury report status is DOUBTFUL.

Cam Skattebo’s 2026 NFL Season

During Skattebo’s rookie season last year, he faced the Eagles twice. In their first battle, Skattebo took on 19 carries for 98 yards and three touchdowns. The Giants stunned the Eagles with a 34-17 win.

Two weeks later, the Giants paid a visit to the Eagles. Skattebo took on three carries for 12 yards. He ended up suffering an ankle injury, which ended his season.

This season, Skattebo has played in seven games for the Giants. His workload has been similar to last season. The veteran running back has taken 98 carries to total 418 yards and two touchdowns.

Unfortunately for the Giants, Skattebo suffered a hamstring injury during their Week 7 game against the Houston Texans.

Without Skattebo, the Giants would roll out Devin Singletary and Gregory Desrosiers.