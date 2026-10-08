Going into Week 5 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Philadelphia Eagles need all the good health they can get.

Although the veteran cornerback Quinyon Mitchell is among the players listed on the loaded injury report, he is showing signs of potentially being able to play.

Eagles Get Positive News On Star Defensive Player Before Jaguars Game

Reporters in attendance for the Eagles’ Wednesday practice session noticed that Quinyon Mitchell was suited up and participating in team activities.

When the Eagles released the final injury report for the practice, Mitchell was considered a limited participant.

While that suggests he might enter Week 5 as questionable, it’s a positive sign, since most reports about the cornerback left his status in the dark earlier in the week.

On Monday, following the loss against the Rams, NFL insider Ian Rapoport noted that the injury might’ve been a hyperextension. The Eagles were still undergoing tests on Mitchell’s knee at that point.

“The young star corner, it looked like a hyperextension to the knee,” Rapoport said on Good Morning Football.

“The hope is maybe just a bone bruise. He’s going to have more tests today just to determine the severity. That was a rough one, he got a helmet to the knee. More tests coming for Quinyon Mitchell as far when he’s going to be able to return.”

The Eagles Need Mitchell Back

All season long, the Eagles have surprisingly struggled on the defensive side of the ball. Mitchell has been in rare company, consistently thriving at the outside cornerback position.

While the Eagles continue to express their confidence with having a next-man-up mentality, the team knows that the All-Pro corner is critical to their success.

Mitchell continues to be a player to monitor on the injury report as the trip to London inches closer. A return to practice, even in a limited capacity, is good news.