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Eagles Place Uncertain Status On 3-Year NFL Star vs Jaguars

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Philadelphia Eagles OTA Offseason Workouts
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MAY 27: Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on during OTA offseason workouts at Jefferson Health Training Complex on May 27, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Most players on the Philadelphia Eagles’ injury report have some sort of idea of when they can get on the field. When it comes to the star cornerback Quinyon Mitchell, his status is still a mystery.

Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio addressed reporters on Tuesday, October 6, and spoke on Mitchell’s injury, while being asked about a possible timeline.

Unfortunately for the Eagles, Mitchell’s status remains unknown at this time.

Eagles Place Uncertain Status On 3-Year NFL Star vs Jaguars

NFC Wild Card Playoffs: San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 11: Quinyon Mitchell #27 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates with fans after his interception against the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 11, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

“Vic Fangio says the Eagles are hopeful to have Quinyon Mitchell (knee) this week but will learn more as the week goes on,” NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Dave Zangaro said.

The Eagles certainly need Mitchell back on the field, as the defense continues to work their way into hitting their stride, after struggling throughout the first few weeks of the season.

What Happened To Quinyon Mitchell?

Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 4: Davante Adams #17 of the Los Angeles Rams runs with the ball after a catch against Quinyon Mitchell #27 of the Philadelphia Eagles in the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on October 4, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Rams defeated the Eagles 24-20. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

During the second half of the Eagles’ Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams at home, Mitchell suffered a knee injury.

He came off the field and went to the medical tent. While the Eagles didn’t send Mitchell back to the locker, he stood on the sidelines frustrated over the fact that he couldn’t re-enter the game.

Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GettyTAMPA, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 28: Quinyon Mitchell #27 of the Philadelphia Eagles exchanges words with Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter in the game at Raymond James Stadium on September 28, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

On Monday morning, NFL insider Ian Rapoport offered the latest on Mitchell:

“The young star corner, it looked like a hyperextension to the knee,” Rapoport said on Good Morning Football.

“The hope is maybe just a bone bruise. He’s going to have more tests today just to determine the severity. That was a rough one, he got a helmet to the knee. More tests coming for Quinyon Mitchell as far when he’s going to be able to return.”

Clearly, the Eagles don’t have any answers on Mitchell’s status just yet. Later this week, they’ll travel to London to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars, looking to avoid falling to 2-3 on a three-game skid.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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