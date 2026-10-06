Eagles Place Uncertain Status On 3-Year NFL Star vs Jaguars

Most players on the Philadelphia Eagles’ injury report have some sort of idea of when they can get on the field. When it comes to the star cornerback Quinyon Mitchell, his status is still a mystery.

Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio addressed reporters on Tuesday, October 6, and spoke on Mitchell’s injury, while being asked about a possible timeline.

Unfortunately for the Eagles, Mitchell’s status remains unknown at this time.

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“Vic Fangio says the Eagles are hopeful to have Quinyon Mitchell (knee) this week but will learn more as the week goes on,” NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Dave Zangaro said.

The Eagles certainly need Mitchell back on the field, as the defense continues to work their way into hitting their stride, after struggling throughout the first few weeks of the season.

What Happened To Quinyon Mitchell?

During the second half of the Eagles’ Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams at home, Mitchell suffered a knee injury.

He came off the field and went to the medical tent. While the Eagles didn’t send Mitchell back to the locker, he stood on the sidelines frustrated over the fact that he couldn’t re-enter the game.

On Monday morning, NFL insider Ian Rapoport offered the latest on Mitchell:

“The young star corner, it looked like a hyperextension to the knee,” Rapoport said on Good Morning Football.

“The hope is maybe just a bone bruise. He’s going to have more tests today just to determine the severity. That was a rough one, he got a helmet to the knee. More tests coming for Quinyon Mitchell as far when he’s going to be able to return.”

Clearly, the Eagles don’t have any answers on Mitchell’s status just yet. Later this week, they’ll travel to London to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars, looking to avoid falling to 2-3 on a three-game skid.