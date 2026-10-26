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Eagles Receive $36 Million Social Media Message 24 Hours Before Cowboys Game

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Washington Commanders v Philadelphia Eagles - NFL 2025
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 04: Landon Dickerson #69 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on before the game against the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field on January 04, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles face major injury questions ahead of their Week 7 showdown with the Dallas Cowboys.

Some playing statuses are already known: DeVonta Smith, Dontayvion Wicks, Nolan Smith Jr., and Michael Carter have been ruled out. Guys like Saquon Barkley, Jonathan Greenard, and Landon Dickerson are listed as questionable on the Eagles’ final injury report.

Barkley appears to be in line to play, but Dickerson might be the biggest mystery, as he hasn’t played since Week 1. He’s been on IR with a knee injury, but has been practicing over the last two weeks. Philly may have gotten its first hint about whether Dickerson will truly play for the Eagles.

Landon Dickerson’s Social Media Post Hints at Playing Status for Philadelphia Eagles

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 11: Landon Dickerson #69 of the Philadelphia Eagles walks off the field after his team’s 23-19 loss against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 11, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Dickerson took to social media just one day before the Cowboys game to share some images of him in an Eagles uniform. He included a caption that fans found interesting.

“Can’t wait to be back tomorrow.”

Oddly enough, since that initial post, Dickerson edited the caption to say, “Let’s go” instead. No one knows why he changed it, but he likely played his hand too early by saying whether he would play.

This season, Dickerson just played in the Week 1 win over the Washington Commanders. In 35 pass-blocking snaps, he allowed 4 pressures and 1 sack and drew a penalty.

Pro Football Focus gave him an overall grade of 37.6. They also gave him a pass-blocking grade of 20.8 and a run-blocking grade of 47.0.

Landon Dickerson is a Trade Candidate for the Eagles

Landon Dickerson
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – DECEMBER 29: Jack Driscoll #75 and Landon Dickerson #69 of the Philadelphia Eagles on the field before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field on December 29, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Over the last few weeks, the Eagles have named Dickerson a trade candidate before the November 10 deadline. Fox Sports writer Ralph Vacchiano shared why Dickerson is at the top of the Eagles’ list.

“Everybody needs offensive line help, and at just 28 years old, this 6-foot-6, 332-pounder could bring a huge return. He’s signed through 2028, with only about $24 million left after this season (and $21 million of that in yearly option bonuses), so it’s an easy contract for another team to absorb. He’s on IR with a knee injury, so he’d have to prove he’s healthy. However, the Eagles already traded C/G Cam Jurgens and look like they’re ready to rebuild their once-powerful offensive line. Dickerson could be part of that, but not if the return is too good to pass up.”

If Dickerson plays against the Cowboys, he could use the game as an audition tape for other NFL teams. Philly might also like what they see from their two-time Pro Bowler and decide to keep him. Either way, this will be a big game for Dickerson to prove he can still be a great guard.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Eagles Receive $36 Million Social Media Message 24 Hours Before Cowboys Game

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