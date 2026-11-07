Eagles Part Ways With Injured Running Back

The Philadelphia Eagles have parted ways with an injured running back — one of many at the position who have suffered bad luck this season.

“Per the NFL’s transaction wire: The Eagles reached an injury settlement with Dameon Pierce so he’s off IR and is now a free agent,” NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Dave Zangaro wrote on his official X account on Friday night.

“Eagles released Dameon Pierce with injury settlement,” NFL reporter Aaron Wilson wrote on his official X account.

“Eagles waived RB Dameon Pierce from injured reserve with an injury settlement,” The Philly Pod’s Victor Williams wrote on his official X account.

Dameon Pierce Went on IR After Loss to Cowboys

Pierce had 14 carries for 47 yards and 1 touchdown in a 38-21 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 7, when he saw more action after Saquon Barkley was hobbled with a hamstring injury.

“Dameon Pierce is heading to IR,” The Philly Voice’s Jimmy Kempski wrote on X on October 28. “Eagles RBs: RB1 Saquon Barkley: Injured back/hamstring. RB2 Tank Bigsby: IR RB3: Will Shipley: IR RB4 Dameon Pierce: IR.”

“The Eagles placed Dameon Pierce on IR. He’s the third RB to go on IR this season,” The Athletic’s Zach Berman wrote on his official X account.

“Eagles have placed RB Dameon Pierce on injured reserve and signed RB Jaydon Blue to their active roster,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account.

Eagles Signed Dameon Pierce Early in Offseason

The Eagles took a chance on Pierce, hoping he could become the primary backup to Barkley.

“Eagles agreed to terms on a one-year deal with RB Dameon Pierce,” The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane wrote on his official X account on March 19. “Pierce saw his playing time and production decrease rapidly following a rookie season with the Texans in which he rushed for 939 yards. He lost his starting spot in his second season and fell down the depth chart and eventually out of Houston last season. He was last on the Chiefs practice squad. Pierce is only 25, though, and still seemingly has enough tread on the tires for the Eagles kick.”