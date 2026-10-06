Eagles Get Rough Injury Timeline For Saquon Barkley After Loss vs Rams

After undergoing tests on Monday, Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley has found out a rough injury timeline for his hamstring injury.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Barkley is going to be considered week-to-week for the Eagles. He notes that it’s not expected to be a long-term injury.

While the Eagles certainly wouldn’t want to lose Barkley at all, the fact that his setback isn’t expected to be season-ending is a major plus.

However, without a target date in place due to the rough injury timeline, it’s unclear exactly when the Eagles could get their star running back next to Jalen Hurts once again.

Eagles Injuries Piling Up

Both sides of the ball have been hit for the Eagles. For the offense, Barkley was just one of several players to go on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

In addition to Barkley, the Eagles’ backfield took another hit with a Tank Bigsby injury. The veteran is dealing with a core muscle injury, which will require surgery. Bigsby is going on the team’s injured reserve.

Assuming Barkley misses the Eagles’ Sunday morning action against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London this week, Will Shipley could be RB1 on the depth chart.

Saquon Barkley This Season

Like most of the Eagles’ offense, Barkley has been off to an underwhelming start.

While he had impressive runs, the offensive line struggles prevented him from being the same home-run hitter he was two seasons ago.

Through four games, Barkley averaged 5.1 yards per carry. He totaled 182 yards, while taking on 36 attempts. The star running back didn’t see the end zone at all this year before going down on Sunday.

It seems the Eagles are looking forward to getting Barkley back in the mix at some point this season. For the time being, he will recover from his unfortunate setback.