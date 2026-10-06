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Eagles Get Rough Injury Timeline For Saquon Barkley After Loss vs Rams

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Philadelphia Eagles v Chicago Bears
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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 28: Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 28, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

After undergoing tests on Monday, Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley has found out a rough injury timeline for his hamstring injury.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Barkley is going to be considered week-to-week for the Eagles. He notes that it’s not expected to be a long-term injury.

Saquon Barkley
GettyPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley.

While the Eagles certainly wouldn’t want to lose Barkley at all, the fact that his setback isn’t expected to be season-ending is a major plus.

However, without a target date in place due to the rough injury timeline, it’s unclear exactly when the Eagles could get their star running back next to Jalen Hurts once again.

Eagles Injuries Piling Up

Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 04: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles hands the ball to Saquon Barkley #26 during the first quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field on October 04, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Both sides of the ball have been hit for the Eagles. For the offense, Barkley was just one of several players to go on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

In addition to Barkley, the Eagles’ backfield took another hit with a Tank Bigsby injury. The veteran is dealing with a core muscle injury, which will require surgery. Bigsby is going on the team’s injured reserve.

Assuming Barkley misses the Eagles’ Sunday morning action against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London this week, Will Shipley could be RB1 on the depth chart.

Saquon Barkley This Season

Philadelphia Eagles v Chicago Bears
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 28: Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 28, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Like most of the Eagles’ offense, Barkley has been off to an underwhelming start.

While he had impressive runs, the offensive line struggles prevented him from being the same home-run hitter he was two seasons ago.

Through four games, Barkley averaged 5.1 yards per carry. He totaled 182 yards, while taking on 36 attempts. The star running back didn’t see the end zone at all this year before going down on Sunday.

It seems the Eagles are looking forward to getting Barkley back in the mix at some point this season. For the time being, he will recover from his unfortunate setback.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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