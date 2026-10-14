Hi, Subscriber

Saquon Barkley Continues Bad Trend For Eagles’ First Practice Before Week 6

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Philadelphia Eagles v Chicago Bears
Getty
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 28: Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 28, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Going into Week 6 against the Carolina Panthers, the Philadelphia Eagles‘ backfield could be described as depleted.

There is hope that the team could get the star rusher Saquon Barkley back on the field as the Eagles look to bounce back, but the first practice of the new week didn’t shed a promising light on that scenario.

Saquon Barkley Continues Bad Trend For Eagles’ First Practice Before Week 6

Philadelphia Eagles v Chicago Bears
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 28: Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 28, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

When reporters in attendance took the field, Barkley was one of several non-IR players absent from the session.

While the Eagles haven’t officially released the injury report, the chances that Barkley did not practice on Wednesday are high. So far, that’s a bad start.

Saquon Barkley
GettyPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley.

Of course, Barkley could make his return to the field later this week and still get the nod to play, but the Eagles don’t have an official timeline in place. When he was diagnosed with a hamstring injury, Barkley was considered week-to-week.

Heading into the London game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Barkley was ruled out after missing every practice. The Eagles don’t want to decide on his status too soon, but ESPN’s Adam Schefter didn’t seem that optimistic about Barkley’s chances of playing against Carolina when he addressed the situation on Tuesday.

Saquon Barkley This Season

Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 04: Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles walks off the field after being evaluated by the medical staff during the first quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field on October 04, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Before going down, Barkley played in four games this season.

The veteran running back has taken on 36 rushing attempts for 182 yards. He didn’t reach the end zone in any of those games.

With the Eagles also down Tank Bigsby and Will Shipley in Week 6, they need all the help they can get. It’s unclear if Barkley will be back in time or not.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

0 Comments