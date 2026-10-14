Going into Week 6 against the Carolina Panthers, the Philadelphia Eagles‘ backfield could be described as depleted.

There is hope that the team could get the star rusher Saquon Barkley back on the field as the Eagles look to bounce back, but the first practice of the new week didn’t shed a promising light on that scenario.

Saquon Barkley Continues Bad Trend For Eagles’ First Practice Before Week 6

When reporters in attendance took the field, Barkley was one of several non-IR players absent from the session.

While the Eagles haven’t officially released the injury report, the chances that Barkley did not practice on Wednesday are high. So far, that’s a bad start.

Of course, Barkley could make his return to the field later this week and still get the nod to play, but the Eagles don’t have an official timeline in place. When he was diagnosed with a hamstring injury, Barkley was considered week-to-week.

Heading into the London game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Barkley was ruled out after missing every practice. The Eagles don’t want to decide on his status too soon, but ESPN’s Adam Schefter didn’t seem that optimistic about Barkley’s chances of playing against Carolina when he addressed the situation on Tuesday.

Saquon Barkley This Season

Before going down, Barkley played in four games this season.

The veteran running back has taken on 36 rushing attempts for 182 yards. He didn’t reach the end zone in any of those games.

With the Eagles also down Tank Bigsby and Will Shipley in Week 6, they need all the help they can get. It’s unclear if Barkley will be back in time or not.