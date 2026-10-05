Eagles’ Saquon Barkley Injury Severity Level Revealed By NFL Insider

While taking just his second carry of the afternoon in the game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley experienced pain in his hamstring.

Barkley went to the team’s medical tent to get evaluated. Shortly after, the Eagles had the veteran running back return to the locker room for further testing. He did not return to the game, leaving Tank Bigsby and Will Shipley to share carries in the backfield.

The Early Updates On Saquon Barkley

Shortly after the Eagles’ Week 4 loss against the Rams, a report suggested that Barkley was seen walking “perfectly normal,” which was a positive sign.

While the Eagles didn’t have further information, he will undergo additional testing on Monday to determine a diagnosis and timeline for his recovery.

The NFL insider Ian Rapoport addressed the setback on Monday morning.

“Left early in the game with a hamstring injury and was not able to return. The severity of this injury will be determined by tests today. It does not seem to be overly serious, but we will see how long he’s going to be out and when he is able to return,” Rapoport said on Good Morning Football.

“Any absence with the Philadelphia Eagles will be a significant one. He is one of their best players and they are going to be cautious. So time will tell on his recovery.”

Barkley finished Sunday’s game with just two carries. The Eagles lost to the Rams 24-20.

Eagles Injury Report

Both sides of the ball for the Eagles suffered notable setbacks last week, and the offense took some major hits before and during the game.

The Eagles entered Sunday’s action without DeVonta Smith, Lane Johnson (personal), Dallas Goedert, and Hollywood Brown.

During the game, Barkley and Tank Bigsby both suffered setbacks. They will be among the names to watch this week for the Eagles, who are preparing to take a trip to London to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars for Week 5