Saquon Barkley Gets Promising Injury Update After Eagles’ Loss vs Rams

The Philadelphia Eagles‘ offense had a rough outing in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Rams.

Early on, the already-shorthanded offense lost the star running back Saquon Barkley to a hamstring injury.

As Barkley rushed out of bounds in the first quarter, he was visibly dealing with discomfort. The star running back went to the medical tent before going back to the locker room to get checked out.

Before the Eagles-Rams game reached overtime, Barkley was ruled out for the game.

Barkley finished the game with just eight yards on two carries.

Saquon Barkley’s Injury Addressed

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni didn’t offer any updates on Barkley after the game. While the star running back didn’t address reporters, Ashlyn Sullivan of NBC Sports Philadelphia offered a promising update after the game.

“Saquon Barkley left the Linc right as the game ended with his family. Was able to walk perfectly normal. Left the game in the first half with a right hamstring injury,” Sullivan wrote on X.

Going into Sunday’s game, Barkley was already dealing with a setback that he suffered in Week 2.

While facing the Tennessee Titans, Barkley suffered a stinger. The veteran running back was in danger of missing the Week 3 matchup against the Chicago Bears, but he played with some extra protection for his neck.

Against the Bears, Barkley took on 15 carries, totaling 82 yards. It was a promising performance, considering he was dealing with a setback.

Unfortunately, the hamstring is now a concern for the star running back.

Eagles Fall Short vs Rams

The Eagles had control of Sunday’s action against the Rams for most of the game.

Late in the fourth quarter, the Rams made a run to turn the tables. While the Eagles’ defense had a solid showing, the offense didn’t have many answers, as they struggled without some key weapons, including Barkley.

Tank Bigsby and Will Shipley shared the workload in the absence of Barkley. Bigsby took on 14 carries for 55 yards. Will Shipley had six carries for 23 yards.

The Eagles dropped the game with a 24-20 loss. They are 2-2 on the season, while the Rams move forward with the same record.

Next week, the Eagles will face the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. Barkley’s status for that matchup is unclear.