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Saquon Barkley Gets Promising Injury Update After Eagles’ Loss vs Rams

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Philadelphia Eagles v Chicago Bears
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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 28: Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 28, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles‘ offense had a rough outing in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Rams.

Early on, the already-shorthanded offense lost the star running back Saquon Barkley to a hamstring injury.

Philadelphia Eagles v Chicago Bears
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 28: Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 28, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

As Barkley rushed out of bounds in the first quarter, he was visibly dealing with discomfort. The star running back went to the medical tent before going back to the locker room to get checked out.

Before the Eagles-Rams game reached overtime, Barkley was ruled out for the game.

Barkley finished the game with just eight yards on two carries.

Saquon Barkley’s Injury Addressed

Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 04: Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles speaks with Head coach Nick Sirianni after being evaluated by the medical staff during the first quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field on October 04, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni didn’t offer any updates on Barkley after the game. While the star running back didn’t address reporters, Ashlyn Sullivan of NBC Sports Philadelphia offered a promising update after the game.

“Saquon Barkley left the Linc right as the game ended with his family. Was able to walk perfectly normal. Left the game in the first half with a right hamstring injury,” Sullivan wrote on X.

Going into Sunday’s game, Barkley was already dealing with a setback that he suffered in Week 2.

While facing the Tennessee Titans, Barkley suffered a stinger. The veteran running back was in danger of missing the Week 3 matchup against the Chicago Bears, but he played with some extra protection for his neck.

Philadelphia Eagles v Chicago Bears
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 28: Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs the ball against Devin Bush #12 of the Chicago Bears during the first quarter of the game at Soldier Field on September 28, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Against the Bears, Barkley took on 15 carries, totaling 82 yards. It was a promising performance, considering he was dealing with a setback.

Unfortunately, the hamstring is now a concern for the star running back.

Eagles Fall Short vs Rams

Saquon Barkley
GettyPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley.

The Eagles had control of Sunday’s action against the Rams for most of the game.

Late in the fourth quarter, the Rams made a run to turn the tables. While the Eagles’ defense had a solid showing, the offense didn’t have many answers, as they struggled without some key weapons, including Barkley.

Philadelphia Eagles v Chicago Bears
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 28: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles hands the ball to Saquon Barkley #26 against the Chicago Bears during the first quarter of the game at Soldier Field on September 28, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Tank Bigsby and Will Shipley shared the workload in the absence of Barkley. Bigsby took on 14 carries for 55 yards. Will Shipley had six carries for 23 yards.

The Eagles dropped the game with a 24-20 loss. They are 2-2 on the season, while the Rams move forward with the same record.

Next week, the Eagles will face the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. Barkley’s status for that matchup is unclear.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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