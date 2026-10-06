It looks like the Philadelphia Eagles could use some help at the running back position.

After Saquon Barkley and Tank Bigsby went down with setbacks in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Rams, the Eagles are down to Will Shipley at the moment.

There are in-house options for the Eagles to consider, as they have a few running backs on the practice squad. If they decided to dip into the free-agent market, one running back that might be intriguing is Joe Mixon.

However, the Seattle Seahawks recently slapped a red flag on the veteran back.

Seahawks Send A Clear Sign To Eagles To Avoid Pro Bowl RB

The Seahawks were in the market for a running back and were expected to head into their Week 5 preparation with Mixon included.

On Tuesday, some shocking news hit the NFL. The Seahawks are moving on without adding Mixon to the roster.

“As it turns out, the Seahawks decided not to sign veteran running back Joe Mixon to their practice squad after he underwent a physical for the team, per league source. Mixon will remain a free agent,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on October 6.

That’s a clear sign that Mixon might not be physically ready to deal with a role in an NFL backfield at this time. It’s unclear if the Eagles would’ve considered Mixon, but the Seahawks sent a signal to the league that suggests he’s not ready after missing the entire 2025 NFL season with a foot injury.

Joe Mixon’s NFL Career

Coming out of Oklahoma in 2017, Mixon was a second-round pick for the Cincinnati Bengals. He spent a chunk of his career playing for them, turning in four 1,000-yard seasons over a seven-year run.

In 2024, Mixon joined the Houston Texans. He played in 14 games, taking on 245 attempts. Mixon totaled 1,016 yards and 11 touchdowns.

When healthy, Mixon was among the top running backs in the game. Clearly, his latest injury is derailing the later stage of his career.

The Eagles expect to get Barkley back at some point, but Bigsby’s in danger of missing the remainder of the season. He’s guaranteed to be out for four weeks. The Eagles need help, but Mixon should be off-limits.