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Ex-Texans RB Considered Eagles’ Top In-House Option After Barkley Injury

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Indianapolis Colts v Houston Texans
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HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 27: Dameon Pierce #31 of the Houston Texans runs with the ball after a kickoff return during the first quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium on October 27, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jack Gorman/Getty Images)

Following an injury-filled Week 4 battle against the Los Angeles Rams, the Philadelphia Eagles are in a tough spot going into London to face the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The team’s backfield took a major hit. During the first half, the Eagles watched their star running back Saquon Barkley leave with a hamstring injury.

Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 04: Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles speaks with Head coach Nick Sirianni after being evaluated by the medical staff during the first quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field on October 04, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

During the second half, Barkley’s primary backup, Tank Bigsby, went down with an injury that will require surgery and send him to the injured reserve.

The Eagles have Will Shipley, but will certainly need to bring in some help. When it comes to possible practice squad elevations, Eagles On SI’s John McMullen “expects” Dameon Pierce to be the top in-house option.

The other options from the practice squad are Jaydon Blue and Carson Steele. Pierce and Steele spent the offseason with the Eagles, while Blue was a member of the Dallas Cowboys.

Dameon Pierce’s NFL Career

Cincinnati Bengals v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 28: Tanner McKee #16 of the Philadelphia Eagles hands the ball to Dameon Pierce #39 of the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter of a preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 28, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

The 26-year-old running back spent his college days at Florida.

During the 2022 NFL Draft, Pierce was picked up by the Houston Texans as a fourth-round pick.

He spent the first four years of his career playing for the Texans. During his fourth season in 2025, Pierce was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs after appearing in four games.

Houston Texans v Tennessee Titans
GettyNASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JANUARY 05: Dameon Pierce #31 of the Houston Texans scores a punt return touchdown against Mike Brown #44 of the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium on January 05, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

While Pierce’s role diminished over time, he has starting experience with 20 starts in 43 games. As a full-time starter in 2022, Pierce rushed 220 times for 939 yards and four touchdowns.

In year two, he took on 145 carries for 416 yards and two touchdowns.

The fact that Pierce has starting experience should be a plus for the Eagles’ current situation. They might not need a long-term replacement option for Saquon Barkley, but it’s unclear how long the week-to-week timeline could expand.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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