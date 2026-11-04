Eagles Sign Ex-Jaguars 26-Game Castoff After Secondary Changes

The Philadelphia Eagles are preparing for a massive Week 9 NFC East matchup against the New York Giants, but they still have some big roster decisions to make.

Arguably, they made the biggest change of the season by benching quarterback Tanner McKee after three games. Philly named Joe Milton III the new starter at QB and will start him against the Giants.

Another change that might have gone under the radar was the decision to release cornerback Jakorian Bennett. The Eagles traded for Bennett last year, but injuries and inconsistent play cost him a roster spot. Philly didn’t take long to find a replacement.

Philadelphia Eagles Announce Roster Move Before Giants Game

Getty GLENDALE, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 23: Christian Braswell #21 of the Jacksonville Jaguars celebrates after an incomplete pass in the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals in a game at State Farm Stadium on November 23, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

The Eagles took to social media to announce their latest roster move. They are bringing in some help to the secondary.

“We have signed CB Christian Braswell to the practice squad.”

Braswell was a former sixth-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2023 NFL Draft. He played in 26 career games, racking up 19 tackles, 3 pass deflections, and 2 tackles for loss.

The Jaguars waived him on an injury settlement earlier in the season after playing in three games in 2026. Braswell had been dealing with a knee injury that cost him some games this season. He recently worked out with the Indianapolis Colts.

Eagles Bring in Christian Braswell for Secondary Depth

Getty PHILADELPHIA, PA – JULY 28: A detailed view of a Philadelphia Eagles helmet during training camp at the NovaCare Complex on July 28, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Braswell most likely won’t get much playing time unless there are any more changes to the secondary. He should stick around on the practice squad and could get elevated if someone like Riq Woolen gets traded.

Until then, the Eagles have found their replacement for Bennett and should be able to handle that. Philly has been inconsistent in the secondary this season, so if Braswell gets called on, he has enough experience to help.

This Giants game could determine how different the Eagles look the rest of the season. If they lose, they’ll make more trades, as that would put them at 2-7. A win could signal they need to add a piece or two to stay competitive in the NFC East race.

Many already see the Milton promotion as the team taking a first step toward tanking. What it really should be seen as a team that is trying one last thing to save the season before it will be over for them.

This will be the biggest game of the season for the Eagles if they have any hopes of winning the division and making the playoffs. They cannot afford to have another loss on the record for a long time. The real question is whether a guy like Milton is enough to make the team contenders again.