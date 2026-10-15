Eagles Sign UFL Championship Game MVP & Former Bears RB

The Philadelphia Eagles could be without NFL All-Pro running back Saquon Barkley again in Week 6 against the Carolina Panthers, and both his backups, Tank Bigsby and Will Shipley, are also out.

To address those depth issues, the Eagles signed a running back on Thursday.

“Eagles have signed RB Ian Wheeler to their practice squad,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account.

“Eagles sign former Bills and Bears RB Ian Wheeler,” Eagles reporter James Simone wrote on his official X account.

Wheeler led the Louisville Kings to a UFL championship in 2026 and was named United Bowl MVP — the UFL’s championship game.

“The Philadelphia Eagles have signed former Louisville Kings RB Ian Wheeler to their practice squad,” UFL/NFL reporter James Larsen wrote on his official X account. “Wheeler earned United Bowl MVP honors, as one of the top rushers in the entire UFL this past season. Had a preseason stint w/ the Bills.”

Ian Wheeler Put Up Big Numbers at HBCU

Wheeler, 5-foot-10 and 205 pounds, put up big numbers at Howard and was a 4-time All-MEAC pick.

In 42 career games with the Bison, Wheeler finished with 3,710 career all-purpose yards and ran a 4.41-second 40-yard dash at Pro Day.

He’s also super smart — Wheeler was accepted into Howard’s Medical School but deferred enrollment to chase his dream of playing professional football.

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Eagles in Crisis After 3-Game Losing Streak

The Eagles have lost 3 straight games heading into Week 6 against the Carolina Panthers and face a crisis after news broke shortly before Wheeler’s signing that starting quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts will be sidelined after doctors discovered a blood clot in one of his legs.

“Breaking: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts is out for Sunday due to a superficial blood clot,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account on Thursday.

“A scary situation for Eagles QB Jalen Hurts,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo wrote on his official X account.