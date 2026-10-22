Eagles Signed Ex-Giants First-Round Bust Before Week 7 Cowboys Showdown

The Philadelphia Eagles have struggled with the roster after all the injuries, but the offensive line has changed a lot over the past month.

Landon Dickerson was placed on IR with a knee injury. The Eagles traded Cam Jurgens to the Baltimore Ravens for multiple draft picks. Lane Johnson also retired from the NFL four weeks into the regular season.

Philly tried to work with the young offensive linemen to see how they would do over the last few games. It has been more negative than positive, forcing Eagles general manager Howie Roseman to address the offensive line and add some talent.

Philadelphia Eagles Bring in Reinforcements to Offensive Line

It was reported Wednesday that former New York Giants offensive lineman Evan Neal worked out with the Eagles. Multiple Eagles reporters, including Sports Illustrated’s Ed Kracz, saw a number 79 and “Neal” on the field, with everyone putting two and two together that Neal was indeed signed. The Eagles later confirmed it on their social media page.

“Evan Neal signed. He’s at practice today.”

Neal was the Giants’ first-round, seventh overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Alabama. He played just 29 games and started 27 of them in four seasons in New York.

Last year, he was a healthy scratch for 10 games and did not play a single game. He was eventually placed on IR with a hamstring injury. This year, he signed with the Las Vegas Raiders to their practice squad before the 2026 season and was released earlier this month.

Eagles Add Evan Neal to Young & Banged-Up Offensive Line

This adds an interesting twist to the Eagles’ offensive line. It will add the depth the line needed.

Throughout the week, the Eagles have released multiple players to make room for guys like Neal. The Eagles now have veteran experience on the offensive line to help out.

Dickerson was seen working out with the starters in practice on Thursday. Drew Kendall has been dealing with a knee injury himself and was also seen practicing.

It appears the offensive line is starting to finalize for the Eagles and is getting to where it needs to be. The question is whether Dickerson will return from IR and actually start. Another question is Kendall and whether he will start after being active in Week 6 but not playing.

Philly is looking to be in much better shape going into Week 7 against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football. Neal may not play for the Eagles, but he can still help. His veteran experience gives the Eagles the depth needed on the line.