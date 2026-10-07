ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith Under Fire for Lane Johnson Mental Health Comments

The Wednesday edition of ESPN’s popular “First Take” opened with one of the most uncomfortable moments in recent memory as the show’s star, Stephen A. Smith, spent several minutes mocking former Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson’s decision to retire on Tuesday over concerns about his mental health.

“Now (Johnson) calls it quits, not before the season … not in the offseason … four games into the 2026 season, a dude that has been in the league forever, sits back and says I need to focus on my mental health,” Smith said.

After fellow panelist Kimberly A. Martin stepped in and said Smith’s comments seemed out of line considering Johnson’s history of mental health issues, Smith tried to walk back what he’d said and thanked Martin for bringing up her concerns.

“Let me be very, very clear and specific about what I’m saying: I would never make light of mental health issues,” Smith said.

Smith’s apology, to put it lightly, did not land well. The blowback was fierce.

“Stephen A. Smith has done a ton of good for a lot of communities, helping launch HBCU Week in Wilmington just for one,” WDEL Sports Director Sean Greene wrote on X. “This is despicable. I hope he never actually says that to the face of someone facing mental health challenges.”

Johnson Shocked NFL With Sudden Retirement

Johnson retired days after he was a surprise game-day scratch before a Week 4 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

The No. 4 overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft played his entire career with the Eagles and broke the news on his official X account.

Johnson, a 2-time Super Bowl champion, is widely considered 1 of the greatest offensive tackles in NFL history.

“I have given it my all for 14 years; season after season pushing my body to the max and tirelessly working my craft to not only live up to the legacy of the guys that came before me, but to set a new standard of success for the best franchise in all of sports,” Johnson wrote. “I deeply wanted to gut it out for one more year; to take the field with my brothers for one last season. But after a lot of reflection, I’ve realized that my personal and family priorities in my life have changed. Right now, it is critical that I focus on my mental health. I owe it to my teammates, coaches, the organization and the fans to have my head and heart 100 percent in the game. And right now my heart is telling that it’s time to say goodbye to football. At this time, I have made the incredibly difficult decision to retire from the National Football League.”

Internet Blasts Stephen A. Smith Over Remarks

The blowback against Smith was pretty intense online.

“From what I know of Stephen A, he is a good guy, but when you are spread too thin and are ‘doing TV,’ you can end up sounding truly callous & clueless,” The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand wrote on his official X account.

“This is so cringe worthy … Stephen A. Smith with one of the most out of touch takes I’ve seen, making a mockery of Lane Johnson for his mental health issues and the whole table was uncomfortable,” Fanatics’ NYG Kristina wrote on X. “GROSS.”

“Disgusting behavior from Stephen A. Smith but that’s no shocker from a greedy (expletive) who is the sole reason why many have lost their job at ESPN,” Eagles fan Terry Franconia wrote on his official X account. “He only cares about himself and it shows every time he opens his mouth.”