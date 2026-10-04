Tank Bigsby’s Fantasy Value: Waiver Wire Pickup Amid Saquon Barkley Injury News?

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley has had a slow start to the fantasy football season, and the star’s latest injury has fans curious about Tank Bigsby (whose real name is Cartavious Bigsby). Should you add Bigsby to your fantasy team from the waiver wire?

Bigsby becomes the most likely Eagles running back to receive the majority of the carries in Barkley’s absence. Philadelphia also has Will Shipley but the former Clemson running back has yet to prove fantasy relevant.

New details are still emerging about Barkley’s injury, but the star has already been ruled out against the Los Angeles Rams. Barkley is dealing with a hamstring injury, and it remains to be seen if the playmaker will miss additional time.

Regardless, Bigsby becomes a top waiver wire pickup and is a must-add in all fantasy leagues. Bigsby is only owned in 28% of leagues, per Yahoo Sports.

This number is sure to rise in the coming days.

Here’s what you need to know about Bigsby’s fantasy value and Barkley’s injury.

Tank Bigsby Is the Eagles Running Back to Own in Fantasy Football Amid Saquon Barkley’s Injury



Despite being behind Barkley, Bigsby has experience receiving significant carries, especially during his first two seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Bigsby’s best season came in 2024 when the playmaker posted 168 carries for 766 rushing yards and seven touchdowns in 16 appearances for the Jags.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni has continued to express confidence in Bigsby.

“You knew he would be ready to go,” Sirianni said of Bigsby during a September 23, media session, per Sports Illustrated. “I thought he played solidly. Like anybody, everyone’s going to want some things back from the game.

“There are things to work on, but I thought he played solidly and did some nice things to help us win and did some nice things for us on special teams as well. But that’s the type of teammate he is and he’s constantly working. He’s just a great teammate.”

Saquon Barkley Injury News: Eagles RB in Danger of Not Playing vs. Jaguars in Week 5

Bigsby still has a lot to prove before fantasy owners will feel comfortable starting the Eagles running back. The Philly offense has not exactly been full of consistent fantasy producers to start the season.

Former NFL team doctor David Chao noted that Barkley’s injury looks like something that will sidelined the running back for Week 5.

“Wet weather strikes again @saquon with apparent right hamstring strain,” Chao noted in an October 4, message on X. “Poor footing especially early season is risk. Still with collar for stinger. Absence depends on MRI severity.”