Tanner McKee Sends Inadvertent Warning to Panthers Before Eagles Week 6 Game

The Philadelphia Eagles are in a period of transition following a stunning injury update on their star quarterback, Jalen Hurts.

On social media Thursday, the team announced that Hurts was ruled out of the Week 6 game against the Carolina Panthers because a blood clot had traveled up from his calf. He injured his calf during the Week 4 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, but still played through it in the Week 5 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Tanner McKee now takes over as the Eagles’ starter for now. While many would be nervous about him playing in a new system and only making his third career start, McKee sounded confident.

Tanner McKee is Ready to Be Philadelphia Eagles’ Starter

McKee spoke with reporters for the first time since the announcement of Hurts’ injury. When asked about Sean Mannion’s offense, McKee was in a better position to speak to it.

“It’s been growing a ton, even from training camp to the first few weeks, and it’s been nice to get a couple of reps and also have conversations with Sean about what I like, about what he likes, about what we like to attack the Panthers. It’s at the highest point right now.”

McKee has appeared in six regular-season games in the last two years, starting two of them, both in Week 18. He has completed 61.4% of his passes for 597 yards and 5 touchdowns to 1 interception.

Can Tanner McKee Thrive Early on in the Eagles’ Offense?

The Eagles’ offense has struggled throughout the season as it learns Mannion’s scheme and deals with injuries. Currently, Philly is missing Saquon Barkley, DeVonta Smith, and several other key players.

One good thing about the Eagles right now is that, because they are playing so many backups, McKee is familiar with them. Half the starting lineup is out, including three starters on the line, two wide receivers, and the top three running backs.

With so many backups playing, McKee knows many of them, which could help the team avoid major mistakes. Penalties could be eliminated, and the game will come down to execution.

McKee has started games and has played in multiple games. While he hasn’t had much experience, he needs to be successful on the field.

It appears he may start multiple games for the Eagles this year, so he will need to get comfortable in the offense. While the odds aren’t in their favor, Philly at least has a backup they can rely on to help them through this period. McKee is ready to take on this new challenge and help the team out.