Tanner McKee’s Top Eagles Targets Start Commanders Week Off On Bad Note

Another tough week could be in store for Tanner McKee and the Philadelphia Eagles. While they didn’t officially hold a practice session on Wednesday, the Eagles released an estimate suggesting that the top two weapons in the passing game would not have participated.

DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks are dealing with setbacks that kept them both off the field on Monday Night Football against the Dallas Cowboys.

To begin preparing for the Washington Commanders, Wicks and Smith are already on pace to find themselves in danger of missing Sunday Night Football.

DeVonta Smith’s Hamstring Struggles Linger

Since the summer, Smith has been dealing with a hamstring injury.

The star wide receiver missed a chunk of training camp, and sat out for the entire preseason. Fortunately, Smith was good to go by Week 1 against the Commanders. That week, he caught three passes for 53 yards.

In Week 2, Smith broke out with a 10-catch, 117-yard game. He reached the end zone for a score against the Tennessee Titans. However, Smith’s hamstring bothered him going into the following game against the Chicago Bears.

While Smith played against the Bears and logged 65 yards, he was out for the following two games. Smith returned to face the Carolina Panthers in Week 7. He caught seven passes for 57 yards and one touchdown. Then, Smith sat out against the Cowboys.

So far, he’s trending in the wrong direction, as the Eagles are looking to snap a five-game losing streak.

As for Wicks, he’s been dealing with an ankle injury. The setback was present in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars, when Wicks caught five passes for 63 yards. He followed up with two catches for 24 yards against the Carolina Panthers.

Like Smith, Wicks missed the game against the Cowboys. McKee would surely benefit from getting one or both of those guys back, but the start of the week isn’t too promising.

The Eagles will hold a practice session on Thursday, and the statuses of Wicks and Smith will give the team a better idea of whether they could play on Sunday or not.